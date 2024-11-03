Dr Amo Tobin, chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies, threw a lavish party to mark his 60th birthday

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy, close friends and family members were there to celebrate the astute businessman

Many people wished Dr Amo Tobin a happy birthday, while others gushed over how well he was celebrated on his 60th

Dr Amo Tobin, chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies, celebrated his 60th birthday party on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Dr Amo Tobin throws a lavish party

The chairman of Tobinco group of companies threw a lavish birthday party at Rock City Hotel in the Eastern Region.

Sensational gospel singer Obaapa Christy serenaded the birthday celebrant, his gorgeous wife and guests with her gospel songs.

A giant birthday cake with its second layer from the bottom was designed as a sparkling diamond as part of the birthday celebration.

Dr. Tobin's family gifted him a brand new gold bracelet and an exclusive gold watch from his junior brother.

The MC at the event noted that it was an 18-carat gold wristwatch from Hourhand Watch Co. worth GH¢100,000, and after Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, Dr Tobin is the second person in the country to own it.

Amo Tobin was gifted a gold bracelet.

Amo Tobin was gifted a gold watch.

Reactions to Dr Amo Tobin's birthday party

Many people wished him a happy birthday, while others gushed over the lavish birthday celebration, the decor and the flashy cars.

Others also talked about the expensive gifts presented to Dr Amo Tobin, as they talked about how wealthy he was.

The exciting comments from social media users are below:

richboi_benson said:

"Herh chaleee, people are rich ooo eiii. I dey here dey think about what I go chop the morning. God is in control. I'm happy for them tho.....🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"

sarfowaaangelina said:

"You see this rich family, the way they love themselves erh😍 but you see that family we dey in wey no get shishi Kyeres3 the world love no dey our dictionary 😂"

diamond_beccaamoako said:

"I like how appreciative he is.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Below are more videos from Dr Amo Tobin's 60th birthday party:

Obaapa Christy performs at the event.

Elder Amo Tobin and his wife's arrival.

Cake cutting at the birthday party.

Luxury cars and the arrival of guests.

