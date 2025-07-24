Wendy Shay Confirms Separation From Manager Bullet While Embracing Partnership With Rufftown Records
- Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has finally confirmed her separation from her longtime manager, Bullet, whose real name is Ricky Nana Agyemang
- The 29-year-old explained that she has formed a new management team consisting of competent people to manage her brand
- Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's viral interview, which has gone viral on the X platform
Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, widely recognised by her stage name Wendy Shay, has officially parted ways with her long-time manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, known in the industry as Bullet.
This significant announcement came during an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, where Wendy Shay reflected on the journey of her career and the pivotal changes ahead.
Wendy Shay drops Bullet as her manager
In a trending video clip from the interview, the "Too Late" hitmaker Wendy Shay stated that she has amicably concluded her five-year contract with Bullet, who is not only a talented musician but also a renowned songwriter, artist manager, and the owner of Rufftown Records.
Wendy Shay articulated that while her relationship with Bullet has evolved, they will continue to collaborate on specific projects, signalling a shift from a traditional managerial relationship to a more flexible partnership.
"Clearly, things are not as they used to be. Initially, everything was under Rufftown Records, but as my five-year contract has come to an end, we have both recognised the need for change."
"It has transformed into more of a partnership. I now have a dedicated team comprising a manager, a road manager, and other key members who are integral to the Wendy Shay team."
Wendy Shay praises Bullet for his guidance
Wendy Shay also shared the thoughtful conversations she had with Bullet before the conclusion of her contract, underscoring the importance of growth in one's career.
"Even students graduate after years of studying, and I believe it's time for me to move forward. Bullet has always been a selfless mentor, providing me with invaluable insights into the music industry. He understands that I am no longer the young girl who moved from Germany; I've matured both personally and professionally," she reflected.
The X video is below:
Wendy Shay rocks a mini leather dress
In another notable highlight, Wendy Shay has recently dazzled fashion enthusiasts with her appearance, sporting a chic black leather mini dress paired with beautiful, flowing braids.
The artist, celebrated for her popular single "Uber Driver," made a significant impact on social media, where her captivating look garnered widespread attention.
In an engaging vintage clip, Wendy showcased her confident dance moves, rhythmically swaying to her infectious tracks while radiating energy and charisma.
She wore expertly applied makeup that accentuated her radiant complexion, enhancing her natural beauty, while the long, elegant African braids infused her style with cultural richness.
To complete the ensemble, she opted for fashionable designer sneakers, perfectly harmonising the entire outfit and crafting an unforgettable fashion statement that left a lasting impression on her fans.
The Instagram video is below:
Tracy Shay teaches girls how to dance
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Tracy, who taught some young girls how to dance in a viral video.
Tracy Shay turned heads with her stylish look, hairstyle and designer boots during her performance at the Marina Mall.
Some social media users reacted to the eleven-year-old's dance video, which went viral on TikTok.
