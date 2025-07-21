Ghanaian media personality Delay didn't meet the expectations of her fans with her look at the EMY Africa event in the UK

Deloris Frimpong Manso looked fabulous in a white ensemble and a simple African braids hairstyle at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on TV host Delay's daring outfit and dance moves in the trending video

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media luminary Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, made a striking appearance among the crème de la crème of celebrities at the inaugural Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY) Africa soiree.

The star-studded event was held on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the opulent Waldorf Hilton in London.

Fans react to Delay’s hairstyle at EMY Africa soiree in the UK. Photo credits: @ghkwaku and @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

TV host Delay attends EMY soiree in London

The award-winning entrepreneur, who had been soaking in the London atmosphere for over a week, captivated the audience with her impeccable fashion sense, donning a stylish sleeveless white pantsuit that beautifully accentuated her curves.

As she enjoyed King Paluta's infectious hit "Popping," she showcased her playful side in a lively video, attempting to charm her fans with her distinctive dance moves, despite her self-proclaimed lack of rhythm.

TV host Delay slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay faces backlash over her hairstyle

However, not all reactions were favourable. An Instagram user named Tony Richly, a fan of Delay, voiced his disapproval of her hairstyle, claiming it fell short of the high fashion standards expected of such a prominent figure in Ghana's entertainment industry.

In the video, Delay sported a meticulously micro-braided hairstyle, elegantly pulled back into a simple ponytail, which some felt did not do justice to her fashionably bold ensemble.

Additional commentary emerged on social media regarding Delay's choice of outfit, with critics questioning the appropriateness of flaunting her skin at a gathering where esteemed business executives were convening to address significant issues within the Ghanaian entertainment scene.

The Instagram video is below:

Delay graces Ghana party in the park

In a subsequent video, Delay boasted about her special invitation to be a prominent guest at the vibrant Ghana party in the park event held in the UK.

Looking radiant, she rocked a chic orange dress that hugged her figure and effortlessly blended comfort with style as she was chauffeured to the venue.

With gleaming gold accessories adorning her look, including intricate earrings, shimmering bracelets, and a sophisticated wristwatch with sleek black leather straps.

In the trending video, Delay confidently spoke about her influential role in the industry and the dedication that has helped her earn respect and prominence among her peers.

To complete her classy look, the brand influencer wore designer sunglasses that added a touch of elegance to her look.

The Instagram video is below:

TV host Delay models in a kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, who set a new fashion trend with her kente outfit.

The chief executive officer of the Delay Food looked exquisite in a strapless kente gown for her latest photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on TV host Delay's flawless makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh