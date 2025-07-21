Wendy Shay caused a stir on social media after bragging about her curves on stage before performing her hit song Uber Driver

The talented dancehall musician performed at the grand opening of Golden Dew Hotel at Nkawie, Kumasi, on Saturday, July 19

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to share their views on Wendy Shay's statements about her curvy physique

Dancehall musician Wendy Shay bragged about her curves being natural during her performance on stage at an event.

Wendy Shay brags about her curves being natural during an event in Kumasi on July 19, 2025. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial and @gists_online/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wendy Shay flaunts curves at concert

Wendy Shay, a Hisense ambassador, mounted the stage at the grand opening of Golden Dew Hotel at Nkawie, Kumasi, on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Showing off for the crowd, she stated that her fine curves were natural and that she had not gone under the knife or undergone any cosmetic procedure to enhance them.

"This is natural. It is not BBL," she addressed the crowd while hitting her rear.

The Habibi crooner mentioned that if any man came to the event only to admire her, they should raise their hands in the air.

"If you are a man here and you purposely came here to look, raise your hand for me to see," she said.

After making the statement, the beat for her 2018 hit song Uber Driver began to play as she entertained the crowd to an electrifying performance.

Reactions to Wendy Shay's comments on curves

Wendy Shay's statements caused a stir on social media as people took to the comments section to compare how she looked before she found fame.

Others also wondered why she has been worrying during her performances at shows and always trying to tell people about her curves being natural.

The opinions of social media users on Wendy Shay's statements are below:

Elisco said:

"When we also get money, our own will be natural 😄."

Ginger 🫚 said:

"3dean b3n natural 😂 we saw you."

AMG  😎 said:

"Wendy shay doesn’t have picture beauty but she’s very beautiful in reality… no doubt 🤐."

🦅✝️EDEM MACLEAN 🦋🤦 said:

"I really love Wendy , with no reason … my Bbe 🙏🦋🇱🇷 forever blessed."

THE GODS ARE WISE ☠️☠️☠️😈 said:

"Made by bibini no be China made ooo."

@Efuapapabi19 🍓😘♍🤍❤️ said:

"Hmmmm she had it when bloggers saying it BBL 😩😂."

user8660102219139 said:

"Oh no.....Wendy has made it clear to her audience, arh!!!. You know it's not what it's why should you show it out 🤣🤣🤣."

Girl like Chelsea 🫧🥰 said:

"Aw yesterday was very good at Nkawie 😩😩😩😩."

Wendy Shay drops a new music video for Too Late. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay’s songs hit 24.7B Views

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay celebrated a major milestone, showing her songs have racked up over 24.7 billion views on TikTok in just three months.

Topping the chart was her hit track Too Late, which alone had amassed 18.7 billion views. Sharing a screenshot of the stats, she asked fans how to monetise the impressive reach.

While some offered tips on TikTok monetisation, others praised her consistency and the viral appeal of her music, amid the recent controversy surrounding claims about her body.

