Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Tracy Shay, has turned heads with her dance moves

The 11-year-old star looked gorgeous in a two-piece ensemble as she graced an event at the Marina Mall

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Shay's beautiful video, which has taken over the internet by storm

In a heartwarming showcase of talent and mentorship, Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay’s goddaughter, Tracy Gyasi, affectionately known as Tracy Shay, has quickly emerged as a beacon of inspiration for young girls across the nation.

The gifted dancer, boasting over one million followers on TikTok, recently stole the spotlight at a children’s event held at the Marina Mall in Accra.

Tracy Shay mentors young girls

Dressed in an effortlessly chic ensemble featuring a spaghetti strap crop top paired with stylish denim mini skirt and sleek black boots, Tracy Shay epitomised youthful elegance.

In a trending video that quickly made waves, she was seen guiding a group of eager young girls through the choreography of the viral sensation “Too Late.”

Her energetic movements resonated beautifully, enhancing the allure of her performance, which was complemented by a white long-sleeve sweatshirt and matching black pants.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nancy stated:

"Wow, the girl is getting more beautiful every day. Appreciation goes to Wendy Shay."

Iconic fake love stated:

"The nyash is growing well 🤭."

Abena Fosuah Abigail stated:

"I think money makes people grow oo 😂😂."

Fancy Classy stated:

"From the comments, I cover this girl from men with the strongest power in Jesus' name. Someone shouted Amen."

SimplyNaa stated:

"Reading comments from men from the comment section, I think we should be careful the way we dress our baby girls😩😩😩… eiiii 😭😭."

The TikTok video is below:

Wendy Shay, Tracy Shay shoot new video

Adding to her rising fame, Tracy Shay made a rare appearance in the official music video for Wendy Shay’s hit single “Too Late.”

The young dancer shared the set with the award-winning Afropop artist, showcasing a captivating camaraderie.

The music video, aligned with the remixed version featuring Haiti’s Bedjine, Nigeria’s Guchi, and Tanzania’s Phina, was produced in response to the song’s surging popularity.

In a much-anticipated social media post on July 9, Wendy Shay teased her followers with a snippet of the upcoming video, generating excitement and anticipation among fans eager to see Tracy Shay shine.

The TikTok video is below:

Tracy Shay fixes a new hairstyle

In another delightful video, the 11-year-old sensation showcased her elegance as she visited a salon for a fresh hairstyle.

Tracy Shay opted for a sleek ponytail, skillfully styled by a professional, and she exhibited a polished and sophisticated look that highlighted her evolution in the entertainment realm.

Dressed in a delicate spaghetti strap pleated floral dress, she radiated charm and grace, while stud earrings completed her understated yet classy appearance.

Tracy Shay is not just a dancer; she is emerging as a powerful role model in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, inspiring the next generation with her talent and poise.

The Instagram video is below:

Wendy Shay donates items at Manhean M/A

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, who commemorated International Children's Day with the pupils, Manhean M/A school.

The singer gave several things to the institution, including construction and instructional supplies.

Numerous admirers flocked to social media to commend and cheer Wendy Shay for her kind contributions.

Source: YEN.com.gh