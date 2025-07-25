Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has disclosed how she became famous in a trending video on Instagram

The new mother stated that her strategic decision paid off in ways she hadn't anticipated in the video

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after she explained the devious ways she used to gain popularity in Ghana

In a captivating interview on Joy Prime TV on July 23, 2025, actress and social media sensation Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, shared an astonishing secret about her early career.

She boldly admitted that in the nascent stages of her journey in the entertainment industry, she resorted to paying individuals to hurl insults at her on social media, all in a bid to cultivate much-needed attention.

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo's rise to fame

Reflecting on those formative years, Poloo recounted how she ventured into the limelight with minimal media intrigue surrounding her.

With determination to carve her niche, she took matters into her own hands to generate a buzz that would ultimately elevate her status.

The media suddenly became interested in her personal life, leading to an influx of interview requests and lucrative offers from musicians eager to collaborate.

"At first, I was virtually invisible. No one was talking about me or inviting me for interviews," she recalled.

"I felt invisible for so long in this industry, so I tried various approaches to make my mark."

“For about a year, I was paying people to insult me. It wasn't easy; I felt overlooked and unrecognised in a field overflowing with talent.”

"In those days, I was earning as little as GH¢20 per role. The only exception was my time on GBC's beloved Obra series, where I was treated with more respect, thanks to the legendary Maame Dokono, who ensured we were taken care of,"

Her bold tactics effectively turned the tide, as she soon found herself receiving calls for interviews and endorsements, transforming her once-quiet existence into a whirlwind of opportunities.

Akuapem Poloo talks about working with Fameye

Akuapem Poloo also has noteworthy instances of her rise, where she danced for the famous musician Fameye in his music video.

“I even danced for Fameye, and he paid me GH¢5000 to twerk in his music video!”

The mention of financial rewards highlighted just how far she had come since her humble beginnings.

From paying for insults to becoming a sought-after talent, Akuapem Poloo’s story is not just about the pursuit of fame; it’s a vivid illustration of how creativity and boldness can transform one’s place in the spotlight.

