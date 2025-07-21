Akuapem Poloo has alleged that a former Black Stars player once made an indecent proposal to her

The actress and socialite disclosed that the uncomfortable encounter took place back in 2010

Her startling revelation comes in the wake of Kwabena Kwabena’s recent advice urging Ghanaian footballers to be cautious

Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo has shed light on a troubling experience from her early days in Accra.

In an emotional conversation on Hitz FM, Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, opened up about what she described as an awkward and inappropriate meeting with a then-member of the Black Stars.

Akuapem Poloo alleged that an unnamed Black Stars player made an indecent proposal to her in 2010. Photo credit: akuapem_poloo/Instagram and Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Akuapem Poloo reveals indecent proposal from Black Stars player

The incident, according to her, took place in 2010, shortly after she had relocated to Accra to pursue her dreams.

“Around 2010, I had just moved to Accra. I used to go to Rockstone’s Office with my friends, and that was a popular hangout for footballers. One day, I met a Black Stars player there. They usually sat at the VIP section,” she shared, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Poloo said the footballer signalled her over and later took her number. He later invited her to spend time with him.

While she agreed to meet him, she explained that she felt uneasy throughout the outing.

What began as a seemingly harmless meeting soon spiralled into something far more disturbing.

After their time at the venue, the player invited her into his car. It was there, she said, that he made a shocking proposition.

“After everything, he asked me to sit with him in his car. While in the car, he exposed himself and asked me to sit on him. He said if I did, he would give me a huge amount of money,” she claimed.

Poloo admitted that she noticed a large sum of money in the vehicle but still declined the offer.

Her reasons, she said, included being uncomfortable with the situation and the man's physical endowment.

“He had a lot of money in the car, but his manhood was huge. I told him I couldn’t do that and suggested I could call a friend of mine who was around to do it instead,” she said.

Following the incident, she said the footballer called her several times, but she chose not to respond.

Ghanaian socialite Akuapem Poloo beams with a smile at a social gathering. Photo credit: akuapem_poloo/Instagram.

While she admitted that the money was tempting, she believes walking away was a moment of strength and self-respect.

Poloo's revelations come in the wake of the serious sexual charges brought against Ghanaian international Thomas Partey, per Al Jazeera.

As noted by ESPN, Partey has been charged with five counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault involving three women that ran through the period of 2021 and 2022.

Kwabena Kwabena cautions Ghanaian footballers

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that musician Kwabena Kwabena has cautioned Ghanaian footballers against getting involved with foreign women.

Speaking on UTV, the Asor hitmaker openly shared his views while discussing the ongoing situation involving Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey.

