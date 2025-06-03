Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo has physically abused a male blogger in a viral video

The proud Islamic woman angrily confronted the blogger about her young son's relationship status

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's video, which has generated buzz on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Rosemond Poloo, has physically abused a blogger during a live interview.

The celebrity mother of two was a guest on the Savage Room podcast hosted by Dave, where he asked her about her jail time, her dance video with American singer Cardi B and her fashion sense, especially her maternity style.

Akuapem Poloo found herself in a heated confrontation with a blogger who dared inquire about her son’s relationship status.

Known for her candid and no-nonsense approach to personal matters, Akuapem Poloo did not hold back in addressing the blogger’s probing questions.

The actress’s reaction was swift and unfiltered, as she mercilessly put the blogger in her place, emphasising boundaries when it comes to family matters.

Akuapem Poloo expressed that questions about her son’s personal relationships are off-limits and urged the media and fans alike to respect her family’s privacy.

Akuapem Poloo beats a blogger during an interview

Some social media users have commented on the viral video in which Akuapem Poloo violently confronted a blogger during an interview. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

The Instagram video is below:

