A US woman trended online after saying she did not want to leave Ghana following a short trip for a friend’s wedding

She visited a shea butter hub during her stay, linking it to her business back home with her baby daddy and his son’s mom

Ghanaians on TikTok welcomed her warmly, praising her connection to the country and the peace she found during her visit

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young woman from the United States has captured hearts on social media after sharing how a short visit to Ghana turned into something deeper than she ever imagined.

An American lady decides to start a new life in Ghana after attending her friend's wedding. Photo credit: rarenecessity (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In the trending video, the lady, with the username @rarenecessity, explained that she had travelled to Ghana to attend a friend’s wedding.

However, she stated that what had started as a simple trip quickly became a life-changing experience for her.

After spending some time in Ghana, she said that she would have a hard time leaving the country due to the serene environment she is experiencing.

She said:

“So I came to Ghana for my friend's wedding and honestly, I do not want to leave. Like you're going to have to pull me away from here.”

Obroni falls in love with Ghana's environment

The obroni disclosed that she didn't just attend a wedding and relax, she also explored other business opportunities in Ghana.

According to her, she had visited a shea butter processing hub and became fascinated with the production processes.

A US lady resigns from her job to stay behind in Ghana while operating a shea butter business with her family. Photo credit: rarenecessity (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

She also alleged that she runs a shea butter-based business with her baby daddy and his son’s mother.

“If you’re new here, I know that sounds like a doozy, but trust me, it all works out," she joked.

Despite the fun and entrepreneurship, the trip gave her something even more valuable: clarity.

“I wasn’t quite in alignment when I was back in the States. But somehow, this feels more at peace with my soul. I’m really a free spirit, and being in Ghana just made me feel like I was at home.”

She ended her recording with a message of love and positivity to her followers. Watch the video below.

Reactions to US lady's love for Ghana

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on her TikTok page. Some of the reactions are below.

Miracles Will Happen commented:

"That's so amazing! I'm so happy for you! I love this!!"

Rache wrote:

"Doing what you were raised to do…life on your terms. Carry on!! 💜"

Richkihdd said:

"Enjoy yourself...Welcome to the motherland. We say Akwaaba."

SheIsMonikaShanice commented:

"This is so nice! I hope I have a good stay!"

Samuel Melchizedek said:

"Plus you get to eat Organic food and natural foods... but be ready for all the ups and downs. Ghana isn't absolute paradise. Just sink deep down into the culture and how things are done. Become more Ghanaian and you will be great at this."

Lady compares rent in Ghana to US

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a lady shared insight on the differences in renting between Ghana and America.

She compared the upfront payment requirements, noting that in Ghana, the processes are simpler, unlike in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh