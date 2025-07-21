Ghanaian actor and movie producer Lil Win grabbed attention as he stormed Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's church, Philadelphia, in full military attire

In a video trending online, the Kumawood actor received a rousing welcome from the congregation after he walked into the church with his team

Many people hailed Lil Win while others expressed their anticipation for his yet-to-be-released film, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero

Kumawood actor Lil Win stormed Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's church, Philadelphia, in full military attire and received a rousing welcome from the congregation.

Lil Win storms Adom Kyei-Duah's Philadelphia church

In trending online footage, Lil Win stormed Kyei-Duah's church in full military attire worn by official military officers in Burkina Faso.

The Kumawood actor is promoting his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero, a movie based on the life of the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso.

In videos trending on social media, when Lil Win stepped foot in the church, loud cheers were heard from the congregation. The cheers got louder when he approached the front of the church.

After taking his seat in the front row, Adom Kyei-Duah acknowledged the presence of the Ghanaian actor and hailed him for the incredible work he was doing in the movie industry.

The Man of God told the producers and presenters of his media network, Second Chance TV, to invite Lil Win to their studios and to interview him about his new movie project.

Reactions as Lil Win storms Philadelphia church

The trending video of Lil Win storming Philadelphia left many people in awe as they took to the comments section to hail him.

People talked about the love shown to the actor and producer as he stormed the church, as people were left in awe of his fan base.

Others also expressed their anticipation for the movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero, which Lil Win will be premiering on August 2, 2025, at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

The reactions of social media users to the video are below:

@Philadelphiaba Maakuaaduobe said:

"Continue to go higher Lil Win Lil Win ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️🥰🥰🥰🥰."

legacy gold said:

"Lol 😂 Lil Win no dey disappoint 🔥🔥."

KWAKU BAAKO said:

"This man has crowd oo eii. I attended one 31st night and it was so massive."

Emmanuel Eyifah said:

"This captain he even fears knock out💥💥💥."

Tout pour Dieu 🙏🙏❤️❤️☀️🏃👏 said:

"Vive le Capitaine Ibrahim Traoré 💪💪💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 depuis la côte d'ivoire"

ohemahbernice said:

"The only Apostle in the Philadelphia movement. Love him."

Lil Win visits Kweku Flick’s water factory

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win visited Kweku Flick's sachet water factory in Kumasi, expressing admiration for the artist’s entrepreneurial spirit.

In a heartwarming video, he encouraged fans and fellow musicians to support the song-writer, highlighting the importance of musicians having businesses going beyond music.

The trending video of the interaction touched many online, with fans applauding both stars - Lil Win for his support and Kweku Flick for diversifying his hustle.

