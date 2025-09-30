A video of a social media user blasting Stonebwoy after Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert has emerged

The fan accused Stonebwoy, who was not invited to the concert, of envying the rapper's big moment

His appeal to 1GAD has stoked a frenzy on social media as Ghanaians reacted to the fan's remarks

Stonebwoy has courted attention online after a fan tagged him as envious in a video making the rounds on social media.

A Shatta Wale fan bashes Stonebwoy and calls him an 'industry puppet' after Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert. Photo source: ManuelPhotography, Stonebwoy

This comes after Stonebwoy's reaction to Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 27, 2025.

The concert, which was the rapper's first mega show in Kumasi, brought together scores of Ghana's top musicians, including Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy was not billed for the show, which coincided with his last day at school as a Master's student and an invitation to the UK to witness Mohammed Kudus' game for Tottenham against Wolves.

While Ghanaians were hailing Sarkodie's concert, the musician commented on a video from his 40,000 capacity stadium show in 2023, describing the throwback moment as historic.

Shatta Wale fan bashes Stonebwoy as 'envious'

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a hardcore fan of Shatta Wale berated 1GAD for hyping his concert rather than hailing Sarkodie's strides.

He accused Stonebwoy of being jealous and an opportunistic person who always wanted to make everything about himself.

"It's about time someone told Stonebwoy about himself. Stonebwoy, you're a jealous artist. What's haunting you? What do you have to prove? Something's haunting you. You're not happy," the fan said.

Reactions to fan blasting 'jealous' Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to the Shatta Wale fan labelling Stonebwoy as jealous of others' success.

@banks_jr78674 said:

"Others started this hate agenda against stonebwoy years ago before all of u, guess what, they got tired!! There's nothing u will do that can slow 1Gad down... nothing!! Not when Man can never be God!"

@Cashboy000 shared:

"You could’ve use the whole energy to talk about sarkodie’s show, person you no love am you mention torcher mention therapy🤣🤣, you know all the songs..nyame p3."

@JaniceGenuine commented:

"Opening your smelly mouth to spit nonsense. Grow up."

@GHDeservesBest added:

"Everything you said there are facts 💯%"

@1Realtaylor stated:

"Cos he sold his soul and still couldn't get the recognition and now he's soul is tormenting him.💀"

Shatta Wale departs Kumasi on emotional note

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had encountered an emotional moment at the Kumasi airport as he prepared to depart after Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert.

Scores of die-hard fans, some in T-shirts promoting the dancehall musician's ride-hailing service, Shaxi, were already at the airport terminal waiting to bid the singer a fone farewell.

The emotional encounter ended with Shatta Wale planting a kiss on his fan's forehead after whispering some words to the young man, with many Ghanaians expressing their views.

