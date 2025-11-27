Rute Cardoso shares a deeply moving tribute to late Diogo Jota on their daughter ’ s first birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo honours Jota’s memory with a personalized luxury watch for the family

Liverpool and fans continue to feel the emotional impact of losing both the player and the person

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Liverpool and Portugal mourned the tragic loss of forward Diogo Jota last summer, and his family recently reached a poignant milestone.

Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram as their youngest child celebrated her first birthday.

On their daughter’s first birthday without him, Rute Cardoso shares touching photos and memories of late Liverpool star Diogo Jota. Image credit: rutecfcardoso

Source: Instagram

The post, featuring touching photos of Jota holding and smiling at his daughter, was captioned simply: “A whole year.”

According to GOAL, this birthday is the first without the former Liverpool star, whose promising career and life were abruptly ended in a car accident along with his brother, Andre Silva.

According to Yahoo Sports, the couple had only been married for days following a beautiful ceremony in Porto on June 22, 2025, making this anniversary especially heartbreaking.

The late Liverpool and Portuguese football star Diogo Jota. Image credit: George Brown

Source: Getty Images

Portugal remembers Diogo Jota

The tragedy struck shortly after Diogo Jota had helped Portugal clinch the Nations League, turning one of his career highlights into one of his final public appearances.

Tributes poured in from teammates and fans, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the outpouring of grief. On social media, Ronaldo expressed his condolences to Jota’s wife and children, writing:

“It doesn’t make sense… I know you’ll always be with them.”

Ronaldo went further, collaborating with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co to design custom timepieces commemorating Portugal’s Nations League victory.

Each watch features a skeleton dial adorned with the Portuguese coat of arms. One watch was sent personally to Jota’s family, highlighting Ronaldo’s discreet but heartfelt gesture.

Fans react to Ronaldo's Jota gesture

@aikonewage ''Nice gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo.''

@Dah Tall: ''The greatest athlete is so generous, he is whoever he says he is.''

@Rehana Munir: ''CR7’s generosity shines, gifting Portugal teammates personalized watches.''

@Michael King: ''Class act from the legendary Ronaldo all the time. This is a great gesture.''

@TheMan: ''This is what the media should always be propagating. Such a generous human being Cristiano.''

@Chibor: ''The watches might be very costly judging from the look. Nice one Ronaldo.''

@Libertyman: "What a touching gesture for Jota’s family. Ronaldo always shows his heart."

@GoalSeeker: "This is beyond football. Respect to Ronaldo for thinking of his teammate’s loved ones.

@LFCFANS: "Beautiful way to honor a legend. Jota will never be forgotten.

@PRIDE4: "Ronaldo’s gesture is classy. Truly shows he cares beyond the pitch.

@SoccerHeart2: "This is so heartwarming. Jota’s family must feel the love from everyone.

@LegendFan: "Such a thoughtful tribute. Small acts like these mean a lot to grieving families."

Inside Diogo Jota's lavish mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the inside of Diogo Jota’s lavish mansion, highlighting the luxury and elegance that left fans impressed.

The detailed tour showcased the football star’s exquisite taste and stylish living spaces.

Source: YEN.com.gh