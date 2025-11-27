Media personality Highest Eri of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios fame has reportedly lost her TikTok account with over 90,000 followers

The banning of her account followed her recent 'beef' with Shatta Wale after her shortlived appointment as Medikal's PRO

A video announcing her new account after the ban triggered reactions from Shatta's fans with many vowing to report her again

Erica Nana Akua Appiahnimah, a.k.a. Highest Eri, the social media personality who recently bantered Shatta Wale, has reportedly lost her TikTok account.

Eri's TikTok, with over 90,000 followers, is suspected to have been banned after mass reporting by Shatta's fans.

It is not known exactly when TikTok took down the account. However, a new account purported to belong to Highest Eri shared a screenshot of her ban notice.

Media personality Highest Eri's gets banned on TikTok after banter with Shatta Wale. Photo source: @highesteri, @shattawalenima

In a video, she had the screenshot on one side while she danced with a young man to Shatta Wale's Taking Over.

In her caption, she indicated that this was her new account and urged her admirers to follow for her to get back to the level she was.

"My new account. Team highest let's do this," she captioned the video.

The new account already has over 3,000 followers after one day. The old account happened to be her biggest follower base across social media, even more than all her other accounts combined.

Highest Eri and Shatta Wale banter over Medikal

While she did not share any details as to what might have triggered the ban, the incident follows a well-publicised dispute between Eri and the musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal, leading a section of social media to point it as the cause.

The social media feud started after Medikal attempted to appoint Highest Eri as the official PRO for his Beyond Kontrol (BYK) label, citing her experience in media.

Medikal's announcement on November 21, 2025, sparked a backlash from fans of Shatta Wale, who describes Medikal as a good friend. Citing some negative remarks Highest Eri had made about them in the past, Shatta Wale's fanbase immediately expressed outrage, with some vowing to boycott Medikal's upcoming concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 13.

See video about Medikal's concert below:

Amid the controversy, Shatta Wale, who recently donated to Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica, through Vybz Kartel, blasted Highest Eri and publicly warned Medikal not to work with Eri during a live TikTok session.

She subsequently resigned from her new role, barely 24 hours after the appointment, claiming to have been handsomely paid for her short stint.

After resigning, Highest Eri who works with Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS) responded to Shatta Wale's attacks leading to a full scale banter online.

It is believed that some Shatta Wale fans who were not pleased with her behaviour have tried to take revenge on her by reporting her account.

Medikal's appointment of Highest Eri is the source of her 'beef' with Shatta Wale. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @amgmedikal

Highest Eri's ban excites Shatta Wale's fans

While Highest Eri seems to have started on a good note in her attempt to get back her TikTok followers, it seems that quest is not going to be easy. Many fans of Shatta Wale who were excited by the ban, have vowed to get the new account taken down too.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

living_on_regrets said:

"E still dey 2k so we comot eye give you e reach 10k norr gba na agye gba."

Jaybhad aka killa ntua🥷🏻 said:

"Wait small you go hear from us again.😅😅😅😅😅😅 You never see anything."

Blaq mono said:

"You no see anything yet 🤣🤣."

AKWASi Alive Joe said:

"Did you hear what The BoSs said? The fame and hype you want will cost you. This is the beginning. More dangers to come."

