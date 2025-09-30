A video of Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah giving money at a funeral has gone viral on social media

The renowned Kumawood star, when approached by a group of traditional performers, threw out some cash from his wallet

Nana Yeboah sent a strong reply to netizens amid the growing backlash about his heartfelt gesture

Ghanaian actor Nana Yeboah has reacted to the growing backlash against him after a video of him at a funeral went viral.

The viral moment captured Nana Yeboah attending the 14th Asantehemaa's burial ceremony at the Manhyia Palace.

A traditional performer rushed to perform and welcome the actor. As custom demands, Nana Yeboah reached into his purse and took out two five-cedi notes and doled them out to the performer.

The performer looked a little disappointed after receiving Nana Yeboah's cash gift.

Nana Yeboah looked unfazed as he filed past the traditional performer after his gesture.

Nana Yeboah justifies his money spraying gesture

According to Nana Yeboah, he had already planned to donate funds to support the funeral he attended.

He also noted that the traditional performers had already been paid for their services; therefore, he would not be bullied into doing something he had not planned to do.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor berated detractors who ridiculed him for his heartfelt gesture.

Giving money to traditional performers at a funeral is part of Ghanaian culture. Often, traditional performers would rush to guests to entertain them, expecting to be given cash. The guests usually take out bundles of cash and spray it on them.

Reactions to Nana Yeboah justifying money-spraying gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Lil Win sprays cash on Dr Amoakohene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win made a notable appearance at Odehyieba Priscilla's concert at the Prempeh Hall in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, was invited to the stage to lead worship at the gospel concert.

The viral politician's performance mesmerised the attendees, including Lil Win, who stormed the stage to spray cash on him.

