Ghanaian actress, musician and farmer Michy has dared women to dream big after she sprayed her farm without any help

Michy also blasted a fan in the comments section who suggested that she lives a poor life because Shatta Wale left her for Maali

Some social media users have vowed to venture into Agriculture after Michy's viral post on Instagram

Ghanaian musician and farmer, Diamond Michelle, popularly called Michy, has shared an update about her farming project on Instagram.

The founder and chief executive officer of Majelle Farms has shared a behind-the-scenes video of how she preps her farmland before planting new crops.

Agriculture entrepreneur Michy impresses fans as she sprays a large parcel of land alone.

Michy sprays her farm alone

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, is an industrious woman with many talents.

In a viral video, Michy was seen with a battery-powered knapsack sprayer while rocking her black Wellington boots.

The female farmer seemed to be working alone on the large farm, sparking debate online among her followers.

Fans applaud Michy for inspiring the youth

Some social media users have congratulated Michy for showing the youth the source of her wealth.

Others requested her to show more videos to encourage the youth to invest in Agriculture after their tertiary education.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ansuiph stated:

"This guy has really disturbed you. All the same, God's got you. 🙌."

shefdchef stated:

"Legit work 👌🏼👌🏼🔥🔥🙏🏼🙏🏼."

bossladyronii stated:

"I wish you good luck in your endeavors. Hardworking individuals always succeed. ❤️."

billskay1 stated:

"You are a whole inspiration to us all . May God bless your handwork."

shatta_tina stated:

"I wish I could come and help you."

ralph_cashes stated:

"Queen Mother, I am coming to you for a piece of land, bout time I go into large-scale farming."

The Instagram video is below:

Michy flaunts catfish pond on Instagram

Ghanaian farmer Michy posted a video of her big catfish farm on Instagram.

The hardworking celebrity mom disclosed that she has a lot to learn about fish farming since she is new to the business.

Michy wowed fashionistas with her white tan top and tie & dye pants to match her beautiful loc hairstyle while at the farm.

The Instagram video is below:

Michy sells juice by the roadside

Ghanaian entrepreneur Michy has become famous for selling fruit juice by the roadside every Saturday morning.

Michy, slays in a beautiful braids hairstyle before she started her farming project. Photo credit: @michygh.

In the latest round of roadside sales, Michy and Majesty looked excited as they beckoned potential customers to their juice stand.

Michy has in the past disclosed that she uses fresh fruits from her farm to make her branded fruit juice.

The Instagram video is below:

Michy discovers life resolutions in old bible

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about talented Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Michy, who discovered a note listing her life resolutions in her old bible.

The note contained a resolution requiring that Michy should have bought a car when she clocked a certain age, a dream which came to pass.

Some social media users pledged to adopt similar resolutions and work towards achieving their dreams.

