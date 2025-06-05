Kumawood actor Nana Yebaoh has called out the founder of Heaven Way International Ministry, Agradaa, aka Mama Pat

Nana Yeboah, in a recent video, said Agradaa was clueless about the Christian faith and had not been ordained by God

He expressed sympathy for the controversial televangelist's church members, whom she described as lost sheep

Ghanaian actor Nana Yeboah has challenged Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat's ability to pastor her church in Ghana, Heaven Way International Ministry.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the renowned Kumawood star was captured sharing his frustrations about the controversial televangelist.

Nana Yeboah questioned Agradaa's transition from idol worship into Christianity and her shambolic ordination in 2022.

Last year, the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network that ordained Agradaa into active service suspended her and withdrew the "Rev Dr" title conferred on her.

The Network explained its decision to suspend Agradaa in a letter saying,

"This suspension and withdrawal of ordination certificate, license, doctorate and membership of all our network was approved by the international executive of the network based on your recent activities that are totally against the ethics of ministry and integrity of a minister of the Gospel."

The Kumawood actor referenced Agradaa's behaviour on the pulpit, verbally attacking her tall list of detractors, which includes gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, a former bigwig in the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

"God hasn't ordained Agradaa. We should have seen evidence of her ordination in the church. Her speech and actions would have shown that she has been ordained," Nana Yeboah established.

Nana Yeboah spoke disapprovingly of Agradaa's conduct as a church leader and expressed her sympathy towards members of the Heaven Way Bible Church who follow her lead.

"She only spews nonsense in church, and she still has people to support her. They're like a flock of sheep following Agradaa to graze," Nana Yeboah added.

The Kumawood actor and Agradaa have been at each other's throats for over a year. His recent video questioning Agradaa's spiritual authority has garnered significant traction on social media.

Nana Yeboah's jab at Agradaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Yeboah's claim that Agradaa is not fit to pastor a church.

LilWalkerZet said:

"The Christian Council of Ghana should set rules on opening churches in the country. This concert is being too much."

HAIRGROWTH PRODUCTS TARKWA🇬🇭 said:

Mama Pat is coming for this man oooo😂😂 are we ready for noko fight, noko beef kaissshhhh

❤️🌹ruki🌹❤️ shared:

Noko fighting Will never Beef this guy because she knows she won't win

Agradaa's feud with Empress Gifty intensifies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa had taken her feud with Empress Gifty to a new height by claiming ownership of the latter's beloved monikers.

Nana Agradaa said she had snatched Noko Pressure and Noko Tantaliser from the gospel star and had officially gazetted them both.

The evangelist's taunts came after she was sued for defamation, with Agradaa then suing Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye.

