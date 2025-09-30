Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah: Matthew Opoku Prempeh Visits Media Personality in US After His Relocation
- Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has visited Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah during his recent trip to the US
- In a video, the two prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) figures engaged in a friendly conversation
- NAPO's visit to Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's residence in the US has triggered social media reactions
Controversial media personality Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah has courted attention after he was spotted with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after relocating to the US.
The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South constituency recently travelled to the US for his personal business. As part of his trip, he visited the For The Records host at his residence on September 28, 2025.
In a video shared on the official TikTok page of the For The Records show, Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah beamed with excitement as he interacted with Dr Opoku Prempeh about his studies inside his luxury residence abroad.
In the video, the former Manhyia South MP wrapped his arms around the former Angel TV presenter as they posed for the camera.
In the caption of the social media post, it was shared that Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah was delighted to encounter Dr Opoku Prempeh and expressed his appreciation for his thoughtful gesture.
"Yesterday, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, NAPO, took time from his schedule to pay a surprise visit to his younger brother, Okatakyie, in the US to inquire about his studies. Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was delighted to see him and expressed his appreciation for this thoughtful gesture. May God bless us all."
The video of Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah interacting with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the US is below:
Okatakyie lands scholarship to study in US
Opoku Prempeh's visit to Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah's residence in the US comes days after the latter moved from Ghana to further his education.
On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, it emerged that the media personality had secured a scholarship to study for a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) in the United States of America.
Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah was selected as part of an exchange program between the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a US-based university.
The former Angel TV presenter noted that he had been offered advanced training in law, which presented graduates with the opportunity to sit for the US Bar Examinations.
He also hinted that production will soon resume from his studios in the US.
The photos of Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah in the US after his departure from Ghana are below:
NAPO's linkup with Okatakyie stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Experience commented:
"Atanfo ny3 nyame ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️. The love is deep."
Mother of a queen wrote:
"The Lion King bakop3, no size o 🔥."
Adams said:
"Nana Tupac nie."
