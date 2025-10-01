Sarkodie successfully held his Rapperholic Homecoming Concert in Kumasi on September 27, 2025, despite an earlier rain scare

Among the many teeming fans who defied the bad weather conditions to see the rapper live was his father, Augustine Owusu Addo

A video of Sarkodie's dad sitting in the rain at the VIP section while holding an umbrella has won him admiration on social media

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie held his much-anticipated Rapperholic Homecoming Concert in Kumasi on Saturday, September 27, 2025, receiving critical acclaim.

Despite its success, the concert, the first of its kind to be organised by Sarkodie in the Ashanti regional capital, was almost a flop because of the looming rain.

Sarkodie's father, Augustine Owusu Addo, defies the rain to watch his son perform at Rapperholic Homecoming in Kumasi on September 27, 2025.

As late as 10:00 pm, patrons at the venue, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, had been drenched in rain, and no major performances had taken place.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, dozens of fans fled out of the open to find shelter from the downfall.

Many held umbrellas to protect themselves, while those without one shielded themselves with various articles of clothing to wait for Sarkodie.

Watch excerpts of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert below:

Sarkodie's father sits in rain for performance

Among those sitting in the rain for Sarkodie's performance was his father, Augustine Owusu Addo.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper's dad was seen wearing a summer shirt while sitting at the VIP section at the concert.

He sat between an elderly man and a young lady. When the rain became heavier, those sitting around him got up while he remained seated with an umbrella.

Looking cheerful and chatty, he acknowledged cheers from a fan who shouted that he was King Sark's dad.

Watch the video of Sarkodie's dad at Rapperholic below:

Shatta Wale storms Kumasi for Sarkodie's Rapperholic

Despite the initial scare from the rain, the concert went ahead and cemented its place as one of the most memorable in Kumasi in recent years.

Sarkodie was joined by danehall musician Shatta Wale, who stormed Kumasi ahead of his performance with a large entourage.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale perform at the Rapperholic Homecoming Concert in Kumasi on September 27, 2025.

In a viral video, the popular superstar was mobbed by a huge crowd of fans and industry players as he touched down at the Prempeh International Airport, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of the Shatta Movement leader.

During the show, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale wowed the crowd with their songs and raps.

Watch the performance of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale below:

Reactions to Sarkodie's dad at Rapperholic

The video of Sarkodie's father at the Rapperholic Concert has warmed hearts online. Many were impressed by the father's support for his son.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.

Faustina Osei Bonsu said:

"The eyes though."

Lmb Tell Em said:

"He’s still supporting his son even in the rain. The love of a father. God bless our parents 🙏❤️."

Abel Paakow Doe said:

"More blessings sir for blessing us the Highest 👌🙏🏾."

Nana Kwadwo Safo said:

"God bless him for giving us a Goat 🐐🙌🏾🇬🇭👑🔥."

Sarkodie kneels before Obrafour

