Sarkodie: Video of Rapper's Father Sitting in Rain at His Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi Warms Hearts
- Sarkodie successfully held his Rapperholic Homecoming Concert in Kumasi on September 27, 2025, despite an earlier rain scare
- Among the many teeming fans who defied the bad weather conditions to see the rapper live was his father, Augustine Owusu Addo
- A video of Sarkodie's dad sitting in the rain at the VIP section while holding an umbrella has won him admiration on social media
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie held his much-anticipated Rapperholic Homecoming Concert in Kumasi on Saturday, September 27, 2025, receiving critical acclaim.
Despite its success, the concert, the first of its kind to be organised by Sarkodie in the Ashanti regional capital, was almost a flop because of the looming rain.
As late as 10:00 pm, patrons at the venue, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, had been drenched in rain, and no major performances had taken place.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, dozens of fans fled out of the open to find shelter from the downfall.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Many held umbrellas to protect themselves, while those without one shielded themselves with various articles of clothing to wait for Sarkodie.
Watch excerpts of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert below:
Sarkodie's father sits in rain for performance
Among those sitting in the rain for Sarkodie's performance was his father, Augustine Owusu Addo.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper's dad was seen wearing a summer shirt while sitting at the VIP section at the concert.
He sat between an elderly man and a young lady. When the rain became heavier, those sitting around him got up while he remained seated with an umbrella.
Looking cheerful and chatty, he acknowledged cheers from a fan who shouted that he was King Sark's dad.
Watch the video of Sarkodie's dad at Rapperholic below:
Shatta Wale storms Kumasi for Sarkodie's Rapperholic
Despite the initial scare from the rain, the concert went ahead and cemented its place as one of the most memorable in Kumasi in recent years.
Sarkodie honours the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba with a heartfelt tribute at Rapperholic concert
Sarkodie was joined by danehall musician Shatta Wale, who stormed Kumasi ahead of his performance with a large entourage.
In a viral video, the popular superstar was mobbed by a huge crowd of fans and industry players as he touched down at the Prempeh International Airport, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of the Shatta Movement leader.
During the show, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale wowed the crowd with their songs and raps.
Watch the performance of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale below:
Reactions to Sarkodie's dad at Rapperholic
The video of Sarkodie's father at the Rapperholic Concert has warmed hearts online. Many were impressed by the father's support for his son.
Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.
Faustina Osei Bonsu said:
"The eyes though."
Lmb Tell Em said:
"He’s still supporting his son even in the rain. The love of a father. God bless our parents 🙏❤️."
Abel Paakow Doe said:
"More blessings sir for blessing us the Highest 👌🙏🏾."
Nana Kwadwo Safo said:
"God bless him for giving us a Goat 🐐🙌🏾🇬🇭👑🔥."
Sarkodie kneels before Obrafour
YEN.com.gh also reported that Sarkodie had knelt before veteran rapper Obrafour during his Rapperholic show.
The revered musician showed his admiration and gratitude to the man he described as his 'godfather.'
Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments to share their thoughts on Sarkodie's act.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh