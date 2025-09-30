Stonebwoy, in a video, after the just-ended Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi, hinted at his plans for his annual Bhim Festival

The musician, in describing this year's Bhim Festival, told fans to expect a more historic experience

The first set of tickets for Stonebwoy's upcoming music experience has already gone on sale online

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has broken the ground for this year's Bhim Festival, which he believes will be a more historic experience.

Stonebwoy announced the festival right after the Kumasi leg of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 27, 2025.

A day after Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert, while Ghanaians were hailing the rapper, Stonebwoy reacted to an old video from his previous Bhim Festival.

Stonebwoy tagged the festival as a historic moment. His post garnered significant backlash as some Ghanaians bashed him for being self-serving.

Despite the negative traction, Stonebwoy hosted a live TikTok interaction, where he confirmed plans for his upcoming concert.

"Historic is historic. Two years ago, Accra Sports Stadium was choked, and we will choke it again in 2025. All because of your love and how we want to represent Ghana," Stonebwoy said.

Early bird tickets have already gone on sale. In 2023, the BHIM Festival drew about 40,000 fans to the Accra Sports Stadium for an incredible Ghanaian-Jamaican edition with dancehall icons Jahmiel and 10Tik in attendance.

Last year, the show was downscaled after a change in venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

It's unclear whether the show will return to the Accra Sports Stadium this year, as the National Sports Authority has increased restrictions on the usage of the stadium for non-sports-related events.

Stonebwoy's Rapperholic comment stirs reactions

Jahdikey said:

"When you listen to him well he said history is going to repeat itself these years again so what is wrong with these."

Top Shatta wrote:

"When you listen to him well he said history is going to repeat itself these years again so what is wrong with theseans then see if he can do it again.""

eddy phone remarked:

"Talking about the past stadium is not important if he Dey like make he no bring any other person only Ghana musicians then see if he can do it againnjoying your journey, celebrate with your fans and your loved ones, and know that your haters are just spectators. They can watch your success, but they can’t stop it. Keep shining and enjoying every moment🔥🔥🔥.""

ninobrown6114 commented:

"Efo koraa. Why you come out come talk. You go make dem no say ei pain you Aah🤣."

Regardless noted:

"I feel the pain and depression from his voice. Imagine if he was the one battling all the hatred in the industry like wale for all these decades anka by now he retire kraa."

Fan blasts Stonebwoy for being "envious"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a hardcore fan of Shatta Wale berated Stonebwoy for hyping his concert rather than hailing Sarkodie's strides.

He accused Stonebwoy of being jealous and an opportunistic person who always wanted to make everything about himself.

