Ghanaian politician Chief Nixon Hamilton Biney, popularly called Chief Biney, has apologised to Dr Osei Kwame Despite

The National Democratic Congress member pleaded on behalf of dancehall musician Shatta Wale in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Chief Biney's video, which has generated controversy on the X platform

Chief Biney, the former Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued an apology to business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite on behalf of dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

In a viral video on TikTok, Chief Biney paused a live radio discussion to kneel and beg for forgiveness on behalf of Shatta Wale.

Chief Biney apologises to Despite over Shatta's insults

He earnestly requested that the founder of Despite Media and Despite Automobiles forgive the 40-year-old father of three for the derogatory comments he had previously made about him.

Chief Biney also advised Shatta Wale's fans to be careful with their words when speaking about Dr Osei Kwame Despite, emphasising that the business mogul deserves respect.

“I want to humbly plead with Boss Osei Kwame Despite, wherever he may be, to kindly take what I am about to say into consideration. On behalf of my brother, Nii Armah (Shatta Wale), I ask for forgiveness for any derogatory comments he may have made against him. I plead that he forgive him from his heart, because, at the end of the day, he is like a son to him,” Chief Biney stated.

Reactions to Chief Biney's apology to Despite

Some fans of Shatta Wale have expressed mixed thoughts after the video of Chief Biney apologising to Dr Osei Kwame Despite went viral.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@GhBoyBen stated:

"So, in Ghana, a rich man can't be the problem or at fault? 😭😭😭😭."

@jayberry010 stated:

"You say you get money buh someone get pass you kwraaaaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Shatta for be more intelligent oooooh."

@Quame_Haze commented:

"All his pundits too come apologise to Shatta Wale..... 🤣🤣."

@DavidBoatengMe2 quipped:

"SM fans will never apologise to Despite Media apuuuuuuuuyo."

@Medwenmeho68692 commented:

"Chairman Dey bleed low key Ebe only real music industry people know…Fans no de3 s3 Dede."

@Rich95851355 stated:

"The person who insulted Despite unprovoked doesn’t know how to apologise. You have to come and beg on his behalf? Who sent you?".

Akwasi Aboagye claims Shatta overcharges for shows

This apology came in the wake of an incident in October 2023 when Shatta Wale launched an attack on Despite Media and its owners, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, as well as broadcaster Akwasi Aboagye.

Shatta Wale’s outburst was triggered after Aboagye, a broadcaster associated with one of the Despite Media brands claimed that the artist overquotes his performance charges.

He questioned Shatta Wale’s claim that he had been paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, asserting that the figure was exaggerated.

In response, Shatta Wale angrily insulted both Aboagye and the management of Despite Media.

Shatta Wale vows to support Otumfuo's projects

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, who has pledged to donate a portion of Shaxi's profits to Otumfuo.

The founder of the Shaxi ride-hailing service made this announcement in a viral Facebook post after his performance in Kumasi.

Shatta Wale was one of the top musicians who performed at the first-ever Rapperholic concert in the Ashanti Region.

