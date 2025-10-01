The late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's handsome son has shared some nuggets of wisdom in a viral video

Kwadwo Safo Jnr was spotted preaching at his late father's church about different phases of life in the video

Social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the video, which has sparked debate on Facebook

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the son of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has joined the pastors at the Kristo Asafo Church.

In a viral video, the commercial pilot and son of the late innovator addressed the congregation following his father's passing.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr preaches in his late father's church, saying people experience mental shifts at 18, 29 and 56. Photo credit: @kwadwosafojnr.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr preaches in church

Kwadwo Safo Jnr spoke about how individuals often experience mental breakdowns during various stages in life.

He explained that significant emotional peaks typically occur at the age of 18 and at other crucial points later in life.

The former husband of Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim mentioned that everyone reaches a crossroads where they must make important decisions that can positively or negatively impact their lives.

Dressed elegantly in a black ensemble, Kwadwo Safo Jnr continued to mourn his late father.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Austin K. Somuah stated

"Confidence and eloquence is not equal to substance."

Sheila Bansah stated:

"Why are people clapping? Please explain what he's saying to me."

Nana Boakye Yiadom stated:

"Is this the reality his father left for him because I don't know what exactly he is saying 😔."

George Asare Darkwah stated:

"Beautiful thoughts and a reality."

Collins Narhnarh Addae Munukum stated:

"Herrr how did this guy knows this? Secret of the universe that u have opened it just like that."

Collins Narhnarh Addae Munukum stated:

"He opened one of the secret key to universe."

Paa Kwesi Dadzie stated:

"Hmmmm instead of him to give himself to sound doctrine and study of the word look what he is teaching."

Nana Poku stated:

"Perhaps people don't get him because of the 'wobɔdam'. But, this is what we called 'midlife crisis'."

Edward Obeng stated:

"Even though we’re all taking the information as ‘abodam,’ what he really means is life challenges. Those ages are the stage where you must make deep decisions in life. If you make wrong choices at that point, you’ll face challenges until the next phase."

The Facebook video is below:

Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunts his adowa moves

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr showcased his Adowa dance moves while expressing his grief.

He arrived at his late father's home to mourn alongside his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and his intense Adowa dance reflected how deeply affected he has been by the loss.

The TikTok video is below:

Akrobeto's family visits Kantanka's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian actor and media personality Akwasi Boadi, popularly called Akrobeto, and his family visiting the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family to mourn with them.

Akrobeto's family visited to pay their respects to the late apostle at his residence. In a video, the second son of the veteran Kumawood actor looked sad as they shared sympathies with Adwoa Safo and her family.

