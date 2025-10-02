Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's latest song Street Crown has earned a Grammy nod

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, made the official announcement on his social media platforms

Some social media users have commented on his viral post as he joins the list of Ghanaians with global influence

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has announced that the Grammy Academy has shortlisted his latest single Street Crown for consideration.

This news has cemented his status as one of the most sought-after Ghanaian musicians who has a great influence in Africa and beyond

Shatta gets Grammy nod for 'Street Crown'

In a Facebook post on October 1, 2025, Shatta Wale shared a screenshot of the confirmation he received after submitting his song for consideration for nomination in the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The dancehall musician broke the news on social media, stating that his song has been entered in the Best African Music Performance category.

Shatta Wale could reportedly be officially nominated for a Grammy in 2026 if "Street Crown" makes it beyond the preliminary screening and into the Grammy ballots.

Released as part of the Voice of the Crown EP, the song has already generated considerable excitement both domestically and abroad, with many fans praising its uniqueness, meaning, and production value.

“This moment is not just about me—it’s about Ghana, Africa, and every fan of African Dancehall. From the streets to the world stage, our sound and culture now stand on the biggest platforms. 🌍🔥 Thank you to the GRAMMY Academy for recognising this entry; win or lose, it’s a victory for the Shatta Movement and every youth who believes that dreams come true through hard work, consistency, and faith. 🙏💯”

Shatta hailed as Grammys consider 'Street Crown'

Some social media users have congratulated Shatta Wale for putting Ghana on the world map through his music.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@KojoLamarkojo commented:

"Stonebwoy go come cry🤣🤣🤣."

@CollinsAsein stated:

"Why are African artistes so desperate for approval?"

@_Drederder stated:

"I recall on this platform, in 2016 and 2023, Stonebwoy faced heavy criticism for submitting his work for potential nomination. Even after earning a Grammy certificate, he was still dragged. Now, the same folks are celebrating submission keke. Mmoa!."

@Godcaress00 stated:

"You wey said you don’t rate Grammys as dem nominated Abwoy, now you’re here giving your phone to one of your boys to write those long empty English for you smh..I knew you were always jealous."

@AccraStreet stated:

"From EOCO to Rapperholic and now the Grammys - what an upgrade!."

The X post about Shatta Wale's new Grammy nod is below

Ghanaian artists submit their music to Grammys

Over the years, some Ghanaian musicians have submitted their music to the Grammys for consideration.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list below:

Stonebwoy : The Afropop, dancehall, and reggae performer has previously submitted his work for consideration but has never been nominated. He has, however, received a certificate as a featured artist on the Morgan Heritage Grammy-nominated album, Avrakedabra in 2020.

: The Afropop, dancehall, and reggae performer has previously submitted his work for consideration but has never been nominated. He has, however, received a certificate as a featured artist on the Morgan Heritage Grammy-nominated album, Avrakedabra in 2020. Amaarae: The Ghanaian-American singer submitted her album, Fountain Baby, for consideration under various categories for the 2024 Grammys.

The Ghanaian-American singer submitted her album, Fountain Baby, for consideration under various categories for the 2024 Grammys. King Promise : His work was submitted for consideration and would be later sighted at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

: His work was submitted for consideration and would be later sighted at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Sarkodie : The well-known rapper has been invited to the Grammy Awards ceremonies in the past and has had an article about his work published.

: The well-known rapper has been invited to the Grammy Awards ceremonies in the past and has had an article about his work published. Fuse ODG: Known for his worldwide popularity and influence on the genre, the artist, widely considered an early Afrobeats pioneer, was among the first Ghanaians to submit their work for consideration

Instructively, one Grammy CEO even referred to Black Sherif as one of the Ghanaian musicians with the potential to win a Grammy.

Davido becomes a Grammy voting member

Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been announced as the latest member of the Recording Academy as a Grammy voting member.

Musician Davido would join Ravyn Lenae, Offset, Jessie Reyez, Zac Brown and others for special tasks ahead of the 68th Grammy Awards, including vetting entries, nominating, and ultimately selecting Grammy winners.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Grammys Academy honours Rocky Dawuni with certificate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Academy rewarding Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni with a certificate in appreciation of his nomination for Best Global Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Afro Roots artist excited his followers by sharing the news on all of his social media channels.

The seasoned artist received praise from certain Ghanaians and music enthusiasts for motivating the younger generation with his songs.

