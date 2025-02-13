NDC bigwig Chief Biney, in a social media post, confirmed his divorce from his wife Afia Akoto after five years of marriage

The politician shared a video of him reclaiming the wedding Schnapps he presented to his ex-wife's family years earlier

Chief Biney's announcement of his divorce from his wife Afia Akoto garnered mixed reactions from many on social media

Former Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Nixon Hamilton Biney, popularly known as Chief Biney has officially ended his marriage with his wife Afia Akoto.

Chief Biney confirms divorce from his wife Afia Akoto after reclaiming his Schnapps from her family.

Source: Facebook

The politician took to his official Facebook page to share a video of himself with some individuals as they visited a man presumed to be Afia Akoto's father to take back an alcoholic drink (Schnapps) he presented to her family during their wedding and officially dissolve their marriage.

In the caption of the video, Chief Biney confirmed that his five-year marriage to Afia Akoto, who served as a former Deputy CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) under the previous NPP and Akufo-Addo government, has successfully ended.

The former NDC Deputy National Organiser expressed gratitude to God and his pastor, Apostle Selassie Addae for following him to his now ex-wife's family to end the marriage.

"A Man's heart plans his ways but God Almighty directs his steps. Where God guides, he provides. That journey 5 years ago has traditionally and officially ended successfully in Jesus' name. Baba God, I am grateful for this day. Thank you Apostle Selasie Addae, Apostle Emmanuel Baidoo and all for the support."

Chief Biney and his ex-wife Afia Akoto at their traditional wedding.

Source: Instagram

Chief Biney and Afia Akoto's marriage

Chief Biney and Afia Akoto tied the knot in a big plush wedding in 2020, which was attended by prominent political figures and distinguished personalities in Ghana.

The couple's wedding courted attention in the media space as they were important figures from the two rival political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, a few years after their marriage, rumours circulated that Chief Biney and Afia Akoto were facing marital issues and that their union was on the verge of collapsing.

The rumours later turned out to be true in 2023 after Afia Akoto confirmed that they had split while addressing some NPP supporters in the Okaikoi North constituency at a political event.

Below is the video of Chiney reclaiming his Schnapps to end his marriage to Afia Akoto:

Reactions to Chief Biney, Afia Akoto's divorce

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prissy Ekua Adiepena Hemans commented:

"I fully support and am happy for you. Chief Biney 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Nana Kwasi Afriyie said:

"This marriage nearly marred your political journey /career. Made you lose trust in the NDC political kingmakers and kinsmen. Something must kill a man though😂."

Ibrahim Baffour Apau Apenteng commented:

"Chief, this shouldn't have been in public."

Odinga Nana Mensah said:

"Hmmmmmm. It is quite unfortunate that this life-long journey has ended in this manner."

Charlotte Oduro and Apostle Solomon divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte and Solomon Oduro divorced, with the latter announcing it on social media.

The man of God shared that he and his ex-wife had decided to divorce after failing to reconcile during their separation.

Reverend Charlotte Oduro and her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro's divorce has ignited numerous reactions on social media.



