Osei Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy Osei, attended the wedding of Kofi Genfi, a son of Dr Ofori Sarpong's sister

The lawyer and general manager of Despite Media was among the groomsmen at the special occasion recently

Several videos from the traditional ceremony, attended by some of Ghana's richest individuals, have trended

Ghanaian lawyer and entrepreneur Kennedy Osei Asante has courted attention after his moments at the traditional wedding ceremony of Ofori Sarpong's nephew emerged.

Genfi, who is believed to be a relative of multimillionaire Dr Ofori Sarpong, the founder of Special Group of Companies, married his sweetheart Baaba in a colourful ceremony on October 2, 2025.

Kennedy Osei, the son of Osei Kwame Despite, founder of Despite Group Companies, was among the groomsmen.

Genfi is believed to be a staunch member of the East Legon Young Executive Men's Club, Ghana's most powerful, private and affluent circle of business moguls, politicians, and social heavyweights.

The club is known for its opulence and tightly knit brotherhood. Its members are high-net-worth individuals who are cultural icons, boardroom titans and social media darlings.

Some of the club's members include retired Black Stars player Agyeman Badu and film director Kofi Asamoah, the CEO of KOFAS Media.

The groom, in a video, was also seen bonding with his peers from the club.

Kennedy Osei steals spotlight at Kofi's wedding

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Osei was spotted dancing with a traditional performer.

He was clad in a rich and regal kente for the occasion, as is often required by many Akans during marriage ceremonies.

The manager of Despite Media, impressed by the traditional performer's dance moves, joined in the action and sprayed cash.

The energy and vibes brought back memories from Osei's wedding in 2020, which took social media by storm.

Kennedy and Tracy shut down the internet on February 15, 2020, with their wedding activities and spectacle.

Reactions to Ofori Sarpong's nephew's wedding

Despite's wife attends Sarpong's nephew's wedding

Meanwhile, the wife of Osei Kwame Despite and the mother of Kennedy Osei was also at the wedding between Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi, and Baaba, who is believed to be the daughter of William Owuraku Aidoo.

The bride's father represented Afigya Kwabre South in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. YEN.com.gh reported that Despite's wife, Awurama, stole the spotlight with her grace and outfit.

