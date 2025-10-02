Business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi, has tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding in Accra

The co-founder of Mazzuma, a mobile money service, married his sweetheart Baaba on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Videos have emerged online showing Despite, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Kofi Boakye, and others in attendance

Kofi Genfi, one of the nephews of businessman mogul and East Legon Executive Club leader, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, is no longer a bachelor.

Genfi, a member of the East Legon Young Executive Club, got married to his beloved Baaba in a plush traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Despite, and other big names attend the traditional wedding of Kofi Genfi and Baaba in Accra, on October 2, 2025. Photo source: @getinfomedia, @focusnblur

The marriage ceremony saw Kofi Genfi, who is a tech entrepreneur and the co-founder of Mazzuma, a mobile money payment platform, and his bride glowing on their special day.

Early videos that have emerged from the ceremony show it was a display of pomp. The couple dazzled in their lovely kente outfits while many of the weddinggoers matched them with different shades.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the lovely videos from the wedding.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi, and his bride, Baaba, at their traditional wedding on October 2, 2025. Photo source: @focusnblur

6 videos from Ofori Sarpong's nephew's wedding

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Despite, and others arrive

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the uncle of the groom, led Osei Kwame Despite and other close associates into the venue.

Just like always, they arrived in fine kente clothes and went about greeting those present.

Watch Ofori Sarpong and Despite's arrival below:

Kofi Boakye leads in the East Legon Executive Club members

Not long after Ofori Sarpong and Despite's arrival, the full entourage of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club followed in tow.

Leading them was Nathan Kofi Boakye, retired Commissioner of Police and the current Director of Operations at the Presidency.

Below is a video of the East Legon Executive's arrival:

Dowry items for Ofori Sarpong's nephew's marriage

As with all Ghanaian traditional weddings, the groom was expected to present some items as part of his dowry for the bride's hand in marriage.

The items, neatly packed in boxes, were carted in by some young ladies and men believed to be ushers for the ceremony and subsequently announced by the MC.

See the dowry items below:

Groom arrives with Kennedy Osei and others

The groom, Kofi Genfi, arrived for his traditional wedding with a group of groomsmen dressed in cream-coloured kaftans.

The groomsmen were led into the hall by Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei who started a trend of plush weddings around the Despite family with his #Kency2020 ceremony, Despite Media MD Fadda Dickson, football star Agyemang Badu and others who dressed in kente.

Video of the groom's arrival with Kennedy Osei is below:

Bride and her maidens' arrival

The beautiful bride, Baaba, arrived in the company of her pretty maidens who were dressed in orange-coloured outfits.

As she went around greeting the guests, the groomsmen were heard in the background singing that they were taking her away.

Watch the bride's arrival below:

Kofi Genfi puts ring on Baaba's finger

After every rite was performed, a pastor led Kofi Genfi to put a ring on the finger of his bride.

He kissed her hand out of excitement while she smiled gleefully.

Watch the ring moment below:

The couple is expected to complete their marriage ceremony with a white wedding on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Despite's wife slays at Genfi's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite's wife, Awurama, was among several dignitaries spotted at the wedding.

In a video, she was seen rocking a classy white lace dress while interacting with another well-dressed woman at the plush venue.

