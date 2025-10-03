The luxurious traditional marriage ceremony between Kofi Genfi and Baaba happened on Thursday, October 2, 2025

The son of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's sister and his groomsmen arrived at the wedding in a convoy of Rolls-Royce cars

Lawyer Kennedy Osei Asante, the son of multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, was among Genfi's groomsmen

The grand arrival of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi, for his traditional wedding has taken the internet by storm.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew storms his lavish traditional wedding ceremony in a long Rolls-Royce convoy. Photo source: FocusnBlur, KelvynYeboah

Source: Facebook

A video of Kofi Genfi lounging in a sleek, privately owned Rolls-Royce has surfaced on social media.

The video captured the groom, clad in royal kente, ready for his ceremony. Behind him were about five other Rolls-Royce vehicles, including a Cullinan, a Wraith, and a Phantom VIII.

Other cars, including a plush green Mercedes G Wagon, were among the long convoy that chauffeured Kofi Genfi and his groomsmen to the traditional wedding, which happened on October 2, 2025.

The luxury vehicles were reportedly sourced from Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his business partner, Osei Kwame Despite's special collection.

Both business moguls and multi-millionaires were present at the ceremony.

Kofi Genfi is the son of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's sister. He's a tech entrepreneur and the co-founder of Mazzuma, a mobile money payment platform.

His wife, Baaba, is said to be the daughter of William Owuraku Aidoo, a Ghanaian politician and a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi, and his bride, Baaba, at their traditional wedding on October 2, 2025. Photo source: @focusnblur

Source: Instagram

She is also believed to be the younger sister of Ghanaian R&B singer Chase Forever.

The couple is expected to complete their marriage ceremony with a white wedding on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The videos of Kofi Genfi's arrival for his traditional wedding are below:

Despite's son accompanies Kofi Genfi to wedding

The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, who is the son of Osei Kwame Despite, the founder of Despite Group Companies, was among Kofi Genfi's groomsmen.

Despite's son led the groomsmen in cream-coloured kaftans into the ceremony. Other notable personalities among them were retired Black Stars player Agyeman Badu and film director Kofi Asamoah.

Kofi Genfi's lavish wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Nahnah Akhua Boakyewaa said:

"Eiiii awurade, so who should marry we the poor ones?😓🤔."

GhanaianFoodsUk shred:

"Awww congratulations sis…Auntie Maame Ama, you’ve been missed😭😭Continue to rest in peace!!Your princess is a whole Bride👰."

chillin mama commented:

"So now dat the rich are marrying themselves, who will marry d akara seller's daughter😳 nd househelps like we used to see in the Nollywood movies? Or d movies were used to scam d poor girls😅. Ei, hmmm."

White Chapel founder attends wedding in Rolls-Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Ofori, the founder of White Chapel, grabbed attention at the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s nephew in a sparkling Rolls-Royce.

Daniel has one of the most diversified business portfolios in Ghana, with stakes in the likes of GCB Bank, Societe Generale Ghana, SIC Insurance Company, and Fan Milk Limited.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh