Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s sister stole the spotlight at her son Kofi Genfi’s wedding on October 2, 2025, dazzling guests with an energetic mother-son dance

The glamorous ceremony involved Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s nephew getting married to former legislator William Owuraku Aidoo’s daughter, Baaba

The celebration attracted a star-studded guest list, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Awurama Osei Despite, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, and other distinguished figures

The biological sister of Ghanaian businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong grabbed attention at the wedding of her son, Kofi Genfi.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's biological sister displays energetic dance moves at her son Kofi Genfi's wedding in Accra.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kofi and his mother took to the dancefloor for the mother-son dance and did not disappoint.

Despite her hard work throughout the day to ensure the event went off without a hitch, Ofori Sarpong’s sister still had energy to spare and left it all on the dance floor.

Her skills won her admiration on social media as many marvelled at her energetic performance.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi, tied the knot with his beautiful fiancée, Baaba, the daughter of the former Member of Parliament for the Afigya Kwabre South constituency, William Owuraku Aidoo.

The wedding was attended by numerous prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, his wife, Awurama Osei Despite and son Kennedy Asante Osei, former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor, businessman Daniel Ofori, and many others.

Other distinguished guests included the General Manager of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, filmmaker Kofi Asamoah, Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye, and others.

Ofori Sarpong's daughter dazzles at wedding

Business tycoon Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Cindy, also courted attention with her appearance at her cousin, Kofi Genfi's wedding on October 2.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger Tina News GH, Cindy Ofori Sarpong was spotted arriving at the wedding ceremony as part of the groom's entourage.

She looked beautiful and radiated elegance in her white dress, which she paired with dark sunglasses as she carried out her duties as part of the groom's entourage.

Cindy Ofori Sarpong beamed with excitement as she danced to Nigerian music superstar Davido's hit song, Feel, from his 2023 album, Timeless, in front of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy Asante Osei.

Ofori Sarpong's eldest daughter later departed from the group to take her seat and interact with other attendees at the wedding ceremony, having fulfilled her obligations.

White Chapel founder Daniel Ofori grabs attention as he arrives at the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong's nephew in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

White Chapel founder storms Sarpong's nephew's wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Ofori, the founder of Ghanaian clothing retailer White Chapel, made a rare public appearance during the wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew.

The businessman, who has holdings in top Ghanaian companies such as GCB Bank and Fan Milk, courted attention as he arrived in a new, customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

