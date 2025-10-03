Ghanaian style influencer Anita Sefa Boakye stole the spotlight at her junior brother's lavish wedding

The baby mama of Dr Osei Kwame Despite looked elegant in a custom-made ensemble and hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Anita Sefa Boakye's flawless beauty and high fashion sense on Instagram

The Managing Director of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, Anita Sefa Boakye, made a rare appearance at her younger brother's wedding in the Ashanti Region.

The beautiful wife of the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, looked ravishing in a stylish kente gown at the lavish event.

Anita Sefa Boakye rocks stylish kente gown to her junior brother's wedding. Photo credit: @plustv.

Source: Instagram

Anita Sefa Boakye slays at her brother's wedding

The celebrity mom, whose parents own one of the biggest agrochemical companies in Kumasi, Sefa and Jane Agro Chemicals, looked slimmer in the trending video.

Anita Sefa Boakye looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder, tassel-sleeve kente gown, which highlighted her famous curves.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's baby mama has set a new kente trend with her unique mix-and-match fabric for the gown.

The fashion designer used colourful, glittering kente fabric and a black-and-white checkered fabric to create the look.

The creative director for the fashion design team used high-quality beads to adorn the off-shoulder sleeves and the bust area.

For the glam, Anita Sefa Boakye wore heavy makeup and a Barbie-inspired hairstyle. She rocked a frontal fringe hairstyle that made her glow as she posed for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with simple pearly drop earrings at her junior brother’s wedding.

The TikTok video is below:

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother marries in style

The newest celebrity groom opted for a simple, colourful kente ensemble and blue handmade sandals to complement his look.

The handsome groomsmen looked effortlessly dashing in tailored agbada and perfectly fitted Mobutu hats to complete their outfits.

In the viral video, Anita Sefa Boakye’s younger sister, Dr Abena Sefa Boakye, wore a white glamorous halterneck lace gown to her brother’s wedding.

Dr Abena Sefa Boakye rocked a similar hairstyle to her sister and accessorised her look with a blue bridal fan to match her blue designer shoes.

The TikTok video is below:

Anita Sefa Boakye's sister-in-law weeps at wedding

The beautiful bride looked exquisite in a colourful kente gown with unique embroidery designs for her traditional wedding.

The young bride couldn’t stop crying when she saw her wealthy and handsome groom at the star-studded event.

Anita Sefa Boakye’s mother looked elegant in a kente gown as she hugged her new daughter-in-law to show her love and official acceptance before the formal event.

The TikTok video is below:

Anita Sefa Boakye flaunts her bare face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s baby mama, Anita Sefa Boakye, who flaunted her bare face in a viral video online.

The beautiful wife of Barima Osei Mensah wore a simple corseted gown to the church ceremony in Kumasi.

Social media users reacted to Anita Sefa Boakye’s look in the viral video posted by Piesie Esther on Instagram.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh