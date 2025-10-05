2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) finalist has gone viral with her graduation photos on Instagram

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a stylish, custom-made gown for her graduation ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Portia Wekia's high fashion sense and beautiful smile online

2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) finalist, Portia Wekia, has graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on 3 October 2025.

The beautiful queen turned heads at her graduation ceremony with her elegant ensemble during a celebratory photoshoot.

2018 GMB 2nd runner-Up Porta Wekia looks gorgeous in a kente gown for her Master's graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @portiawekia.

Portia Wekia bags a Master’s degree

Rising fashion designer Portia Wekia looked effortlessly chic in a beaded Kente gown during her graduation photoshoot.

She wore an off-shoulder, glittering Kente gown that accentuated her curves as she modelled in elegant, strappy high heels.

Portia completed her look with a simple centre-parted ponytail and flawless makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Portia Wekia accessorised with gold earrings, a matching wristwatch, and stylish bracelets. The GMB queen took to Instagram to express her gratitude with a heartfelt caption:

"Psalm 34:22. But the Lord will redeem those who serve Him. No one who takes refuge in Him will be condemned.”

"Indeed, God has been good to me and my household. I want to thank my family for their immense support. I will choose my family even in my next life."

"My spiritual father has been a guide to me. Thank you so much, @prophetsamaddison for prayers, guidance, and covering."

Portia Wekia slays in a pink dress

In another breathtaking look, Portia Wekia dazzled in a sleeveless, flared pink dress. The brand influencer, known for her radiant smile, posed in pointed high heels and showcased a flawless glam look that wowed many fans.

Blogger Kobby Kyei bags a master’s degree

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger Augustus Kyei Koranteng, popularly known as Kobby Kyei, has also earned a master’s degree in Media and Digital Communication Management from UPSA.

The father of two wore a fitted black suit with a crisp white, long-sleeved shirt for his graduation photoshoot.

Kobby Kyei shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram:

"A new chapter unlocked!. Today, I’m grateful to officially share that I’ve completed my master’s programme in Media and Digital Communications Management at UPSA. This journey has been one of discipline, sacrifice, and relentless pursuit of growth."

"From telling stories that inspire to building platforms that amplify voices, my passion has always been rooted in impact. This milestone is not just about a certificate; it’s a reminder that with vision, consistency, and God’s grace, dreams can truly take shape."

"I slowed down at certain points to invest in this process, and I’m glad I did, because knowledge is power—and when aligned with purpose, it transforms lives."

"To everyone chasing a dream while balancing work, studies, and personal life, keep going. Your story is being written, and one day you’ll look back and see how the pieces came together."

"This is for my family, friends, mentors, supporters, and every young creative who believes education and passion can coexist. The journey doesn’t end here; it only gets bigger. 🙏🏽."

Amoani bags a Master's degree from Legon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about GMB's third runner-up in 2022, Amoani, who graduated from the University of Ghana with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Information Technology Law.

On Thursday, February 12, 2025, the popular GMB contestant Amoani attended the university graduation gathering.

Online, she received a ton of congratulations after sharing pictures from her graduation ceremony.

