Anita Sefa Boakye's brother, Godwin, has won over the internet with his lavish wedding videos on Instagram

The wealthy heir married a rising fashion designer in a three-day ceremony in the Ashanti Region

Some social media users have commented on the couple's looks, Anita Sefa Boakye and her mother's flawless fashion statements

Anita Sefa Boakye's junior brother, Godwin, held a luxurious multi-day wedding in the Ashanti Region that has become the talk of the town.

The young and wealthy heir, known for his unique fashion sense, has gone viral with his dance moves at the beautiful family event.

Anita Sefa Boakye's junior brother weds Ruby in a lavish event. Photo credit: @jemaweddings.

Anita Sefa Boakye's Brother rocks expensive kente

Anita Sefa Boakye's junior brother, Godwin, portrayed the rich Ashanti culture with his classy kente wrap at the viral traditional wedding ceremony.

He was spotted in a colourful kente wrap and wore stylish sunglasses to complete his look.

The beautiful bride, Ruby, wore a stylish Kente gown with a unique cutout cap, beautifully embroidered for the nuptials.

She opted for a simple centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup for her bridal glam.

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother dons stylish kaftan

Anita Sefa Boakye set a new fashion trend with her brother's custom-made outfit for the reception party after the traditional wedding.

He wore a white long-sleeve shirt styled with a glamorous long-sleeve kaftan designed with Adinkra symbols.

The young groom wore matching green trousers and green suede shoes as he took over the dance floor with his moves.

The classy Ghanaian bride looked like a Barbie doll in a spaghetti strap corseted kente top and matching skirt in the trendy video.

Anita Sefa Boakye looks gorgeous in kente

Anita Sefa Boakye stole the spotlight at her brother's wedding with a custom-made kente gown.

She wore a perfectly fitting kente gown designed with unique fabrics, proving she is one of the top fashion icons in the Ashanti Region.

The groom's eldest sister looked splendid in a fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Anita Sefa Boakye's mum looks regal in kente

The Chief Executive Officer of Anita Hotel wowed many with her colourful kente ensemble at her son's wedding.

She looked ravishing in a kente gown designed with stylish lace fabric to elevate her look.

The groom's mother flaunted her gold-plated clutch purse to match her gold jewellery set at the event.

Anita Sefa Boakye rocks one-handed suede gown

Anita Sefa Boakye won over the internet for the special role she played during her brother's wedding.

The Managing Director of Anita Hotel wore a one-handed suede dress to her brother's white wedding.

She looked terrific with a beautiful hairstyle as she held her brother's hand for a gentle walk to the altar.

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother's wife rocks white Gown

Anita Sefa Boakye's newest sister-in-law walked down the aisle in a glamorous white backless gown.

The young couple held their outdoor white wedding ceremony at the plush Anita Hotel.

The groom looked overjoyed while rocking a white ensemble for the final exchange of vows in the presence of family and friends.

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother trends with dance moves

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother entertained the wedding guests with his hilarious dance moves.

He recreated the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba’s, famous moves at his wedding.

The gorgeous bride cheered her husband on as the groom’s family threw cash at them.

Efya performs at Anita Sefa Boakye's brother's wedding

Ghanaian musician Efya didn’t disappoint with her electrifying performance at the viral wedding ceremony.

She wore a short, glittering jumpsuit with tassels as she performed her hit love songs at the event.

The lovely couple jammed to the songs in a beautiful video online.

Kuami Eugene performs at Anita brother's wedding

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was among the top performers at Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother’s wedding.

The Rockstar, as he is popularly called, looked dashing in a simple ensemble and wowed the guests and couple with his performance.

The bride was spotted in a stylish lace gown at the reception party.

Anita Boakye’s brother flaunts His wedding cake

Anita Sefa Boakye’s junior brother and his wife, Ruby, have taken over the internet with their wedding cake.

The young couple ordered a special artistic cake to tell their love story on their wedding day.

Some social media users have reacted to the unveiling video on Instagram.

Anita Sefa Boakye flaunts her no-makeup face

