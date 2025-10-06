The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, joined other royal family members to solemnly mourn the death of his niece, Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II evoked sadness on social media as he mourned the death of a close family member.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II solemnly mourns the death of his beloved niece, Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah.

Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah, a niece of the Asante overlord, reportedly passed away on September 16, 2025.

Before her death, Amosah was reportedly a deputy director at the National Communications Authority and a member of the Asante Royal Family.

Otumfuo mourns death of niece

On October 6, 2025, a memorial service was held for the dearly departed niece of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Videos from the ceremony were shared on social media showing numerous members of the Asante royal family and other distinguished guests seated at the funeral.

Amosah's casket was seen in another video, adorned with wreaths in her honour.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, showed up with his wife, Lady Julia, to pay his respects to his departed relative.

Walking in solemn regality, the Asantehene appeared weighed down by grief, stirring sympathetic and adoring reactions from social media users.

The TikTok video of Otumfuo at his niece’s funeral is below.

Otumfuo's sister Asantehemaa passes away

The death of Otumfuo's niece arrived weeks after the death of his sister, the Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The Oyoko Royal Family formally announced her passing to the Asantehene during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, August 7, 2025.

Following her death, her final funeral rites were held in a solemn four day event from September 15 to 19, 2025.

Otumfuo paid a solemn and final farewell in a sad mood on the final day of the four day funeral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Asante King was seen in his royal palanquin dressed in full regalia as the Asantehemaa's casket was being carried away from the funeral grounds after the final day of her Dote Yie.

Otumfuo was seen performing a traditional dance from his palanquin and was moved to tears as he fulfilled the age-old tradition in the late queenmother's honour.

The TikTok video of Otumfuo saying farewell to the Asantehemaa is below.

Reactions to Otumfuo mourning his niece

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Otumfuo mourning the death of his niece.

Junior 🇬🇧 said:

"Otumfuo nya nkwa daaaa ✌️✌️✌."

famanyame5 wrote:

"The most beautiful thing I have seen today 😍."

joshuaantwi0 commented:

"Piawwwwww Asante god."

Nanaakuaann 🤩 said:

"How can we choose someone over you, y33 som waaaaaa wu👑✌Asante y3 Oman."

Miss Vee wrote:

"Today Opemsuo is looking simple but mighty 😘🤗."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II moved to tears as Asantehemaa's mortal remains are transported from the funeral grounds.

Otumfuo and Ga Mantse spotted in public

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ga Mantse were seen together at a luncheon.

The Asantehene organised a send-off luncheon for Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso at the Manhyia Palace which saw a rare public appearance from the Ga Mantse's wife, Lady Helena Abena Tackie.

