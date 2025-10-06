Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and entrepreneur, Madam Beatrice, popularly known as Auntie Bee, has sadly passed away.

The news of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Perfume Shop in Tarkwa was announced by her associate and makeup artist Glam by Clemat on TikTok on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The cause of Madam Beatrice's untimely demise is still unknown. Her demise comes months after the burial service of her late father, Elder Rtd Emmanuel Teye Quaynor, at Abesewa in the Ahafo Ano South District of Ashanti Region on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Before her untimely demise, the entrepreneur was known for constantly sharing photos of herself advertising her products inside her shop and educating her potential buyers about the various fragrances.

According to some reports, Aunty Bee had recently recovered financially from a fire incident that had ravaged her shop.

The news of the perfume shop owner's untimely demise has sent netizens into a state of mourning.

Below are the videos of Glam by Clemat mourning Madam Beatrice's sudden demise are below:

