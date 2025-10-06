Lady Helena Abena Tackie made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo's send-off luncheon for Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, at the Manhyia Palace

In a video, the Ga Mantse's wife accompanied her husband to the event and observed the fun activities that took place inside the Jubilee Hall

Lady Helena Abena Tackie's appearance at the special luncheon has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Lady Helena Abena Tackie, the wife of Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has courted attention following her latest public appearance with her husband.

Ga Mantse’s Ashanti wife Lady Helena Abena Tackie appears at Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s luncheon in Manhyia with her husband, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Photo source: @thepalaceview

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II held a special send-off luncheon in honour of the former Vice-Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, at the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene also hosted the event as a farewell party for the former Vice-Chancellor following his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s High Commissioner to India.

Many important dignitaries, including faculty members from KNUST, were present at the send-off luncheon.

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also made a surprise appearance as the special guest with his wife, Lady Helena.

Ga Mantse's wife attends Otumfuo's luncheon

In a viral TikTok video, Lady Helena Abena Tackie, who hails from Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, was seen with the Ga Mantse, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, and some KNUST officials posing for group photos in front of the Jubilee Hall inside the Manhyia Palace.

The group photos signified a powerful symbol of unity, mutual respect, and enduring friendship among one people.

Lady Helena Abena Tackie attends a public event in Accra with her husband. Photo source: Saeed Firdaus, Opemsuo Radio

She looked elegant and gorgeous in her white lace dress and headscarf as she accompanied her husband and the Asantehene inside the hall. She also exchanged pleasantries with some attendees, who graced the event.

Lady Helena was later seen seated alongside Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as they observed the activities at the special luncheon.

She also watched on as the Asantehene commended Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso for his years of dedicated service to KNUST and the nation.

Otumfuo also expressed confidence in his ability to represent Ghana with distinction as High Commissioner to India and urged him to continue upholding the values of Asanteman and the spirit of excellence wherever he serves.

Her appearance at the event marked a rare sighting for the Ga Mantse's wife, who has remained out of the spotlight despite her status in the Ga Traditional setting.

She was last seen at a public function in May 2024, as she performed the customary rites for the burial of her father-in-law, Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie.

Reactions to Lady Helena's public appearance

NBNB commented:

"I hear his wife is an Ashanti."

Immaculate said:

"The wife is from my hometown."

Graham AttaBusinesses wrote:

"The lady beside Ga Mantse looks very much like one Nigerian actress. Someone should help me with the name."

