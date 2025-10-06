Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, attended the memorial service for the late Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah

In a video, the Asantehene's wife was emotional as she mourned with her husband at the solemn event

Footage of Lady Julia Osei Tutu II mourning the demise of the late Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah has triggered sad reactions

Lady Julia, the wife of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has courted attention following her appearance at the memorial service of the Asantehene's late niece, Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah.

Lady Julia mourns with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his niece’s memorial service in Kumasi. Photo source: @Asante_nation

Source: Twitter

On Monday, October 6, 2025, the solemn event was held in Kumasi for the late member of the Asante Royal Family, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Lady Julia Osei Tutu accompanied the Asantehene and other members of the family as they attended the memorial service.

Videos from the ceremony were shared on social media, showing numerous members of the Asante royal family and other distinguished guests seated at the funeral.

Lady Julia emotionally mourns Otumfuo's niece's demise

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Lady Julia was overwhelmed with emotions as she sat alongside Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his subjects to observe the memorial service.

The Asantehene's wife was almost moved to tears, like her husband, as they sat quietly and grieved over Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah's demise.

Other members of the Asante Royal family were also struck with grief as they stood and paid their respects to the deceased, who was reportedly a deputy director at the National Communications Authority before her unfortunate demise.

The video of Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia, emotionally mourning Otumfuo's niece at her memorial service is below:

Otumfuo mourns his niece's demise

At the memorial service, Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah's casket was seen adorned with wreaths in her honour during Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's arrival.

Walking in solemn regality, the Asantehene appeared overcome by grief, stirring sympathetic and adoring reactions from social media users.

The video of Otumfuo mourning his niece's demise at the memorial service is below:

King Charles III sends condolences to Otumfuo

The memorial service for the late Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah comes days after the King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, sent condolences to Otumfuo Osei Tutu III after the demise of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

In an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King expressed his sincerest commiserations to the Asantehene, the Oyoko family, and the people of the Asante kingdom on their great loss.

He praised the late Queen Mother's special traits, emphasising her role in upholding and spreading the country's customs.

The British King shared that the impact of Nana Konadu Yiadom III will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of the many lives she influenced.

King Charles III's statement of condolence to Otumfuo is below:

Osanju's father gets emotional at son's burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju's father got emotional at his son's burial service in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

In a video, Agya K broke down in tears as he mourned his son at the funeral grounds with other people.

Footage of Osanju's father in an emotional state triggered sympathetic messages from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh