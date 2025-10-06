Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s grandchildren moved mourners to tears as they delivered a heartfelt farewell to their late mother, Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah

In a tearful tribute, one of the children described Amosah as “God’s perfect gift”, and recalled her constant advice to her children to serve God in everything they do

The emotional moment stirred sorrow across social media, with many Ghanaians paying homage to Amosah’s legacy as both a devoted mother and a staunch Christian

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s grandchildren evoked sorrow on social media as they delivered a tearful farewell to their late mother during her funeral at Manhyia on October 6, 2025.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grandchildren deliver tearful tribute to their late mother, Afua Akyaa Mensah, at her funeral on October 6. Image credit: @theplaceview

Afua Akyaa Mensah Amosah, a niece of the Asantehene, reportedly passed away on September 16, 2025, with her cause of death yet to be publicly communicated.

The deceased was reportedly a deputy director at the National Communications Authority.

Otumfuo’s grandchildren deliver tearful tribute

During the final rites of the deceased Afua Amosah, her immediate family, including her mother and children, were seen looking devastated over her passing.

Amosah’s children, who are Otumfuo’s grandchildren by tradition, appeared deeply sorrowful in a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page The Palace View.

During the funeral, one of the children evoked sadness on social media as she delivered a tearful tribute to her late mother.

“You were God's perfect gift to us. Your departure was not one we planned for to happen so soon, and it has left a great hole in our hearts. You were our best friend, our symbol of hope. We remember your constant reminder that we serve a true and living God and to always live our lives in accordance with his purpose and will,” she tearfully said.

Otumfuo’s lovely granddaughter added that despite their sadness over her death, they would carry her advice with them forever and love her always.

“From your life, we saw you live in complete surrender to God, trusting in Him always. So although our hearts are heavy, we would carry on with this blessed assurance. We love you mummy, forever and always,” she concluded.

Below is the TikTok video of Otumfuo's grandchildren at their mother's funeral.

Reactions to tribute by Otumfuo’s grandchildren

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Otumfuo’s grandchildren paying tribute to their late mother at her funeral.

Aku_ said:

"This is so true. There’s no time in Aunty Afua’s office without advice on serving and loving God. Such a gem❤️❤."

Iamkwaku official wrote:

"Through all the changing scenes of life" A&M hymn number 290, one of my favourite proud Anglican 🥰🥰🥰."

D~ commented:

"😭😭😭😭😭. May her calm soul rest in peace."

aku_ said:

"And just like that, she’s gone 💔. Rest peacefully, Aunty Afua. You were a lovely mother. ❤."

