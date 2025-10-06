Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei-Duah's feud has forced Lil Win and Afia Schwarzenegger to go at each other

Lil Win, who is a staunch supporter of Adom Kyei Duah, hurled insults at Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent video

Afia Schwarzenegger, in turn, has chided Lil Win, accusing him of profiting off Adom Kyei Duah's businesses

Ghanaian media sensation Afia Schwarzenegger has called out Lil Win following his latest remarks about her.

In a recent video, the US-based viral sensation lamented about the Kumawood star's video, describing her as a nobody.

His comments came after Afia Schwarzenegger weighed in on a fierce misunderstanding between Adom Kyei Duah and Diana Asamoah.

Afia Schwarzenegger Descends on Lil Win over Adom Kyei-Duah and Diana Asamoah Saga

Adom Kyei-Duah and Diana Asamoah's beef explained

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lil Win are on opposite sides of the ongoing feud between gospel singer Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of the All Believers Worship Centre.

Diana Asamoah, who is closely affiliated with the NPP, has accused the popular man of God of being a charlatan and playing a role in her sister’s death.

During an interview, Diana Asamoah criticised the religious leader's teachings and the culture of selling products believed to contain spiritual healing to members.

Adom Kyei-Duah, who was unhappy with Diana Asamoah's comments, appealed to political leaders of the NPP to call the gospel singer to order.

Adom Kyei Duah's caution to NPP leaders, threatening to boycott the party in the next elections, should Diana Asamoah go unpunished, triggered Afia Schwarzenegger, a loyal supporter of the party.

When she spoke out against Adom Kyei-Duah, Lil Win tried to discredit her, fueling her appetite for the ongoing feud

Afia Schwarzenegger rats out Lil Win

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger chastised Lil Win for calling her a nobody because she commented on Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei Duah's feud.

The US-based media personality, in a video she published online, recounted her past dealings with Lil Win.

"I used to take you to my boyfried Kofi Abban, to solicit money for you," Afia Schwarzenegger said.

She called Lil Win a hypocrite and accused him of benefiting from Adom Kyei Duah's sobolo business.

Diana Asamoah replies to Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had intensified her ongoing public feud with pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah following his recent warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The gospel singer established that she would cease to become an NPP member if the party's leaders paid attention to Adom Kyei-Duah.

Diana Asamoah also blamed Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's massive defeat to President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.

