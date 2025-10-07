Ghanaian bride Mavis has received a brand-new Acura RDX as a wedding present from her mom

The wealthy groom failed to show up for his own but begged his junior brother to do all the necessary duties on his behalf

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's stylish outfits for her traditional wedding ceremony

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian bride Mavis’s wedding has become the talk of the town after she married the love of her life via a Zoom call.

The distance didn’t stop the fashionista from rocking stylish kente gowns for her viral traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride receives a car from her mother after the groom fails to show up for his wedding. Photo credit: @inno_lenses.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride marries over a Zoom call

Ghanaian bride Mavis consulted one of Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown's talented fashion designers to design her wedding gown.

The curvy bride wore an elegant kente gown with structured sleeves for her virtual traditional wedding.

The bridesmaids looked spectacular in glittering kente gowns and wore similar frontal hairstyles and heavy makeup to support their friend on her big day.

In the trending video, the bride asked her friend to accept all the items presented to ask for her hand in marriage.

The groom's younger brother stood in for him as he watched the lovely ceremony on his laptop.

The Instagram video is below:

Bride's mom gifts her a car

Ghanaian bride Mavis’s mom has set a high standard for other mothers with her valuable present to her daughter on her wedding day.

The bride's mom wore a stylish lace dress and an elegant hairstyle during the presentation.

Some social media users have praised Ghanaian bride Mavis’s mom for her kind gesture.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

CLG stated:

"This is what we want, not mothers forcing their daughters to become their providers at a young age."

Jannyrea16 stated:

"My mom said it’s Ai😭😭😂."

Nana Ama Asiedu685 stated:

"I will be the same rich mummy to kids in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen."

Ama-lyzzie stated:

"This is me some years to come🥰🥰."

Ama Pokuaah stated:

"Let me show this to my mum as a reminder 😂."

Kendra Owusu502 stated:

"I will do this for my daughter 🙏🙏🙏🥰."

user85148076016524 stated:

"I tap into these blessings for my future kids, I will do the same for them, God is my help🙏."

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride slays in a red gown

Ghanaian bride Mavis and her bridesmaids entertained the wedding guests, even without the groom's presence.

The ever-gorgeous and happy bride wore a classy, red glittering long-sleeve gown that highlighted her curves.

The fashionista impressed with her beautiful and flawless dance moves while rocking beautiful sunglasses.

The Instagram video is below:

Anita Boakye’s brother weds in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye's younger brother, Godwin, who married the daughter of Blue Eyes Hotel in style.

The son of the CEO of Anita Hotel and his wife wore nine outfits each for their multi-day wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh