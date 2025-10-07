Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa Andoh's boyfriend has proposed after dating for some months

The beauty goddess broke the news on her TikTok page with a lovely video from the private event

Some social media users have congratulated Kwartemaa Andoh after her proposal video went viral online

Ghanaian Snapchat Influencer Kwartemaa Andoh's Secret Boyfriend Proposes in a lovely video on TikTok.

The founder of Vendor Vault has gone viral on TikTok after flaunting her expensive gold ring online.

Kwartemaa’s boyfriend proposes after 9 Months

Ghanaian brand influencer Kwartemaa Andoh has showcased her longtime partner after he proposed to her on Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwartemaa looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless dress and elegant high heels.

She wore a frontal lace coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The beauty goddess accessorised her look with expensive earrings that matched perfectly with her gold ring featuring a diamond.

Ghanaians react to Kwartemaa’s engagement

Kwartemaa's secret boyfriend, a business mogul who currently lives with his parents, has an unmatched fashion sense.

He turned heads with his black custom-made jacket adorned with colourful rhinestone designs and matching black trousers.

He wore black sunglasses and modelled in shiny pointed shoes while staring at his beautiful fiancée.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

23456578874598 stated:

"Moral lessons: Gossip about your friends so they cut you off for your star to shine."

Xorlaofficials_ stated:

"Elegant and beautiful…congratulations."

Hoxanna stated:

"Some friendships can delay blessings. Congratulations, independent candidate ❤️❤️❤️❤."

Johnnytrendz stated:

"I’ve been so emotional. One person, in a year … successful exhibition fair, completed a 5-bedroom house for your mom, did nine 40ft containers in 2 months and NOW A PROPOSAL ?! 😭❤️SO BLESSED!

Kwartemaa enjoys her vacation in Thailand

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Kwartemaa has mesmerised many with her vacation videos on TikTok.

The CEO of Vendor Vault looked elegant in a colourful sleeveless two-tone ensemble, which she wore for a boat ride in Thailand.

She looked extremely happy as she sunbathed in the serene environment, surrounded by nature, perfect for therapeutic purposes and fun date ideas.

Kwartemaa slays in a white dress

Style influencer Kwartemaa turned heads in a white long-sleeve dress for her recent photoshoot.

She wore a side-parted straight shoulder-length hairstyle to match her ruched dress, which flattered her curves.

Snapchat Influencers Kwartemaa Andoh and Dulcie Boateng model in stylish outfits after their viral interviews on the Delay Show. Photo credits: @dulcieslife and @kwartemaa

To complete her look, Kwartemaa wore black stilettos as she posed in front of her door at the mansion she built for her mother.

Kwartemaa addresses her relationship with Dulcie Boateng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa Andoh, who gave an update about her relationship with Dulcie Boateng on the Delay Show.

Speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso, she highlighted the bittersweet memories she shared with Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng on Instagram.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after they watched the video on Instagram.

