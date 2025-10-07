Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, celebrated his 62nd birthday on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Dr Bawumia’s Supporters Stand in the Rain to Praise Him As He Celebrates His 62nd Birthday

Source: Facebook

Prominent executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Akosua Manu Kozie, gathered at the Alisa Hotel in Accra to mark the former Vice President's milestone following an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Bawumia's supporters celebrate his birthday

During Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's 62nd birthday celebration, some of his staunch supporters gathered at the Alisa Hotel to celebrate him on his special day.

In a video shared by political activist Fante Comedy on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the supporters of the former Vice President were seen on the premises while it rained during the day.

As Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sat in his vehicle and prepared to depart the Alisa Hotel, the supporters excitedly raised their hands in the air and sang a birthday song as part of the milestone celebration.

The video of Dr Bawumia's supporters praising him as he celebrates his 62nd birthday is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh