Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor attended the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Council

The event fell on the aspiring flagbearer's 62nd birthday, and he cut a birthday cake to celebrate with his party members

Scenes from the council meeting captured the aspiring flagbearer paying homage to John Agyekum Kufuor as he left the event

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was among several bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who attended the party's National Executive Council meeting at the Alisa Hotel on October 7, 2025.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia bows to JA Kufuor after the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Council meeting at Alisa Hotel, Accra. Photo source: GHBrain

The event, which fell on Dr Bawumia's 62nd birthday, saw many dignitaries, including former president John Agyekum Kufour, in attendance.

Akosua Asaa Manu, the former deputy director of the National Youth Authority, was also present.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Bawumia was seen bidding the former president goodbye after the council meeting.

In their final conversation, Dr Bawumia bowed to Kufuor, who has been in a wheelchair for the past two years.

For many of the aspiring flagbearer's fans, the gesture gives a glimpse of his genuinely humble nature.

Bawumia cuts his 62nd birthday cake

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia turned 62 years old on October 7, 2025. His core team members seized the opportunity at the National Executive Council meeting to celebrate the aspiring flagbearer.

The NPP's flagbearer race is heating up, as the aspirants are on a campaign tour, canvassing for votes across the 16 regions of Ghana.

Although five aspirants have filed nominations to contest the presidential primary, the main contenders in the race are Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, a businessman and former MP for Assin Central.

Bawumia begs NPP delegates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had appealed to his party's delegates not to punish him for the actions of his campaign team.

Dr Bawumia made this plea while speaking to delegates of the NPP in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the party's flagbearer race, which is scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The aspiring flagbearer said he does not have issues with anyone in the party, suggesting that it would be unfair for him to be punished for the actions and inactions of members of his campaign team.

