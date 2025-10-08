Dr Likee Courts Archipalago's Ex-Wife Afrah In New Movie, Fans React
- Viral sensation Afrah has been spotted on a movie set with top Kumawood stars, including Dr Likee
- Her debut with the Kumawood superstar comes months after her dramatic breakup with Archipalago
- A scene from the ongoing production in which the actor tried to court Afrah has stoked a frenzy online
Ghanaian actor Dr Likee and Archipalago's ex-wife have courted attention on social media after a snippet of their new film surfaced on social media.
Dr Likee, aka Akabenezer, was seen in a bloated black and white outfit filming in Asafo on October 8, 2025.
Several other stars, including Opoku Bilson, Diana Asamoah, and the late C-Confion's best friend Naamuney, were spotted.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee was seen freely roaming a popular street in Kumasi in the outfit.
Dr Likee's outfit stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
Ouro Issifou Tchanagnénika🇬🇭
So that is what he bought when he returns from 🇿🇦 😂😂
Adepa remaked:
What at all does Akabenezer wants? Can't i be sad in peace ?😂 Where from this custume ?😂
akuablinking commented:
I just saw him this morning the way he’s calm errr 💞
Joe cashes shared:
Aka we are tired of you,what at all do you want from us 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹,I can’t stop laughing
Dr Likee acts with Nana Aba
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee and Nana Aba Anamoah had been cast for a new web series directed by Kofi Asamoah.
Kofi Asamoah, the founder of Kofas Media, was also on set alongside several other stars, including Opoku Bilson.
Scores of fans were eager to witness the collaboration between Dr Likee and Nana Aba Anamoah, who has worked as a journalist and media personality for the past two decades.
Source: YEN.com.gh
