Adom Kyei Duah’s Handsome Son Poses With Bride-To-Be in Beautiful Pre-Wedding Video
- Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s handsome son, Richard, and his gorgeous fiancée, Bella, are set to wed in a glamorous ceremony on October 18, 2025, in Kumasi
- Beautiful pre-wedding videos of the lovebirds have surfaced online, showing them posing beside each other, sporting lovely smiles
- The videos have stirred emotional reactions online, with many Ghanaians hailing the couple’s elegance, class and style
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian man of God, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s son, Richard, and his beautiful fiancée, Bella, are set to tie the knot in a lovely ceremony to be held on October 18, 2025.
Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, lovely pre-wedding videos of the couple have surfaced on social media and stirred emotional reactions among Ghanaians.
In one such video seen by YEN.com.gh, Rich & Bella are seen posing side-by-side in a dreamy pose, with both of them sporting lovely smiles.
Set to the backdrop of a beautiful gospel song, the video showed the couple in several other poses, looking beautiful together.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
According to a flyer present in the video, the wedding between Adom Kyei Duah's son and his bride-to-be is scheduled to be held at Rattray Park Dome at Victoria Opoku Ware Street in Kumasi
In a separate video, Richard and his fiancée posed with a horse in a beautiful, picturesque setting by the seaside, indicating the level of class and sophistication to be expected at their wedding ceremony.
The TikTok videos of Adom Kyei Duah’s son’s wedding are below.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh