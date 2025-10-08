Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s handsome son, Richard, and his gorgeous fiancée, Bella, are set to wed in a glamorous ceremony on October 18, 2025, in Kumasi

Beautiful pre-wedding videos of the lovebirds have surfaced online, showing them posing beside each other, sporting lovely smiles

The videos have stirred emotional reactions online, with many Ghanaians hailing the couple’s elegance, class and style

Ghanaian man of God, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s son, Richard, and his beautiful fiancée, Bella, are set to tie the knot in a lovely ceremony to be held on October 18, 2025.

Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, lovely pre-wedding videos of the couple have surfaced on social media and stirred emotional reactions among Ghanaians.

In one such video seen by YEN.com.gh, Rich & Bella are seen posing side-by-side in a dreamy pose, with both of them sporting lovely smiles.

Set to the backdrop of a beautiful gospel song, the video showed the couple in several other poses, looking beautiful together.

According to a flyer present in the video, the wedding between Adom Kyei Duah's son and his bride-to-be is scheduled to be held at Rattray Park Dome at Victoria Opoku Ware Street in Kumasi

In a separate video, Richard and his fiancée posed with a horse in a beautiful, picturesque setting by the seaside, indicating the level of class and sophistication to be expected at their wedding ceremony.

