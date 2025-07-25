A representative of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's Believer's Worship Centre in Canada has addressed the viral claims concerning the demise of one of their members

In a video, he acknowledged that she was a member of the church; however, she stopped attending services about a year before her passing

Netizens who saw the video of the man speaking on the church's relationship with the deceased expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A member of the Believer's Worship Centre (BWC) Canada branch, Kingsley Addai, has reacted to the passing of one of their church members who recently passed away.

The young reportedly died from fasting as a result of the teachings of the founder of the church, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Speaking on Second Chance TV, the Canada-based church member clarified what happened to the woman.

Bro Kingsley confirmed that the woman was a member of the church and also indicated that doctors said she passed away from hunger.

He, however, explained that the woman had stopped coming to church for about a year, without communicating her reason.

He noted that while she was still a member of the Philadelphia Movement, the church in Canada ensured she lived comfortably.

"She had a lot to eat when she was still with us. Those she lived with ensured she lived a good life. And every Sunday, when she attended service, we gave her money. She was okay until she parted ways with us," he said.

Adom Kyei's church member passes away in Canada

Cecilia Louis, a Ghanaian woman based in Canada and a church member of the Philadelphia Church of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, has passed away after reportedly fasting for too long.

Family members of the late Ghanaian claimed that her death was a result of the controversial preacher’s religious doctrines.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of the Believers Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Church, is a powerful Ghanaian man of God.

He frequently courts controversy over his fiery preaching style and confrontations with other men of God.

Adom Kyei Duah has also faced claims that a special sobolo drink he sells has led to the deaths of some church members, who reportedly used it as a replacement for medical care.

Popular gospel musician Diana Asamoah has publicly alleged that her sister died due to using the preacher’s sobolo.

Meanwhile, members of his church have mounted a strong defence for the preacher, refuting any claim that seems to drag his name in the mud.

Watch the video of Adom Kyei's church member in Canada speaking about the member who passed away below:

Adom Kyei's church members defend him

Members of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's church took to the comment section to express their views. Many defended the preacher and dismissed reports that his doctrine led to the woman's demise.

@Queenesther#1 wrote:

"My question is,isn't by force to travel wat is all dis."

@Owusua46 wrote:

"Waaaa Hw3 ooooo,she is even not a member again mpo ooo."

@RichDerby❤️🌹💐wrote:

"Thanks very much brother 🙏🙏🙏"

@GH DON CALOS 🇨🇦🇬🇭 wrote:

"We are all in Canada 🇨🇦 here and getting testimonies every day through Yesu Mogya. Adom oooo,Adom Arakwa oooo and am watching you live from Alberta inside Canada 🇨🇦."

Adom Kyei-Duah carries boxes of plastic chairs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah helped his church members unload newly acquired chairs.

In a video, the prophet carried numerous boxes of plastic chairs purchased as part of the church development project.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's gesture triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

