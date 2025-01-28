The general overseer of Believers Worship Center Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's daughter turned a year older on January 17

Lady Perpetual Adom Kyei-Duah wore a classy long dress and stylish turban without makeup to the lavish event

Some social media users have commented on Lady Perpetual Adom Kyei-Duah's flawless look and the shoes she wore to her birthday party

The General overseer of the Believers Worship Center Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's beautiful daughter celebrated her birthday in style.

The pretty young lady, Perpetual Adom Kyei-Duah, arrived at her silver jubilee celebration in a simple long dress.

Adom Kyei Duah's daughter steps out without makeup for her birthday party. Photo credit: @yhaw_focus.

Lady Perpetual Adom Kyei-Duah has gone viral after flaunting her natural face without makeup at her lavish 25th birthday party.

The young style influencer looked exquisite in a long-sleeve pink lace dress without a corset and a pink turban that she styled with a pink fascinator.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's daughter accessorised her look with a beautiful necklace and matched that with the floral applique belt she wore.

The birthday celebrant wore simple flat shoes as she arrived at the birthday party in a black car with police ushering her to the venue.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's gorgeous wife looked regal in a stylish white dress and a pink turban while flaunting her designer bag.

Watch the video below:

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah rocks white outfit

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah looked classy in a custom-made white long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers at his daughter's 25th birthday party.

He completed his look with black leather shoes as he exchanged pleasantries with guests at the event.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to decor at Perpetual Kyei-Duah's birthday

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah consulted with the best event planner and stylist to make his daughter's lavish birthday party a memorable occasion.

A viral video captured from the event depicted giant wallpapers with Perpetual's photo printed.

She looked elegant in stylish designer outfits and turbans for her viral photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Adom Kyei-Duah calls out Ghanaians over political culture

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah popularly called Prophet of God blasted Ghanaians for relying on politicians instead of having faith in God.

He stated that politicians always make promises but the creator of the universe never fails his children.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

rajpotter_rajpotter stated:

"Sometimes, I see Papa as the God of creation in the flesh to put us on a righteous path ❤️."

_trapboy_music stated:

"The Heavy Voice of GOD."

praise.gloria.773 stated:

"The Voice of God."

Watch the video below:

Adom Kyei-Duah's wife shares how they met

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's wife who shared how they met in a viral video.

Mama Millicent Adom Kyei Duah publicly stated in the video that her siblings did not approve of the marriage.

Some social media users commented on the viral video circulating online.

