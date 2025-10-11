Ghanaian groom Kelvin Boat has given his beautiful wife $20,000 and other luxury items as her wedding present

The beautiful bride couldn't keep calm as she flaunted her thoughtful gifts in a viral video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the CEO of Mefscuisine's lovely wedding photos and videos online

Afia Owusu, the dynamic chief executive officer of Mefscuisine, was showered with extravagant gifts by her husband on her wedding day.

Ghanaian groom Kelvin wedded the CEO of Mefscuisine in a splendid traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Ghanaian chef Mefscuisine receives $20,000 as wedding present from her husand. Photo credit: @obremsbride.

Groom gifts the CEO of Mefcuisine $20,000

Ghanaian businessman Kelvin demonstrated his love and generosity by presenting his new bride with $20,000 and a brand-new iPhone 17.

The couple’s wedding festivities were nothing short of spectacular, filled with vibrant cultural displays, traditional performances, and an array of jubilant guests.

One of the bridesmaids presented the groom's thoughtful gifts before the ceremony was captured in a viral video.

As she unwrapped her presents, tears of joy filled her eyes, showcasing the depth of her gratitude and happiness.

In the trending footage, Afia radiated beauty in a puff-sleeved short dress that highlighted her elegant legs, exuding a joyous charm that resonated with everyone present.

CEO of Mefscuisine shines in a pink dres

For her traditional wedding photoshoot, Afia Owusu dazzled in a stylish strapless pink dress that perfectly complemented her radiant smile and delicate features.

Her hair was styled in a fashionable, corseted updo, adorned with intricate lace details that accentuated her African heritage.

Ghanaian bride Afia looked like an ethereal Barbie doll, with her poised demeanour captivating the attention of the cameras as she posed elegantly.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ABYNA Birago DAPAAH stated:

"Congratulations, Afia yori 🥰."

OLD ASHONGMAN NAIL TECH stated:

"Congratulations Mef."

joliesnailbar stated:

"Sokoo nɛ yɛ. So beautiful 😍."

𝐵𝒴_𝐸𝒰𝒢𝐼𝐸 stated:

"Omorrr! And there’s me looking for 5,000gh to rent😂🥹 kaiiii this life is not fair now😂."

Real big, Bella stated:

"I tap into your 🙏❤blessing."

mawutueni_david

"Settings plenty too much."

CEO of Mefscuisine rocks in a white dress

In a pre-wedding photoshoot, the beautiful bride Afia Owusu showcased yet another stylish look in a white halterneck flared dress that emphasised her flawless figure.

With a short, sophisticated frontal lace hairstyle, she looked enchanting, while the groom, Kelvin, perfectly matched her elegance in a white long-sleeve shirt and tailored white trousers.

The couple shared tender glances at one another, embodying romance as they joyfully announced their wedding on social media, enchanting their followers with glimpses of their love story.

