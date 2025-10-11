Ghanaian bride Afia Owusu has gone viral after she received $40,000 from her mother as a wedding present

The beautiful bride shed tears of joy ahead of her traditional wedding ceremony in a viral video on TikTok

Some social media users have reacted to the chief executive officer of Mefscuisine's lovely wedding videos online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian chef and owner of Mefscuisine, Afia Owusu, received a remarkable gift from her mother during her traditional wedding ceremony.

The beautiful, young, and gorgeous bride was rewarded by her mother for being an obedient daughter.

Ghanaian chef and owner of Mefscuisine receives $40,000 from her mom as a wedding present. Photo credit: @capturedbyguyhector.

Source: Instagram

Bride receives $40,000 from her mom

The touching moment, captured on video, showed the bride's family presenting her with $40,000 (approximately GH¢490,000) on behalf of her mother.

This generous gesture has sparked conversation and attracted significant attention on social media, highlighting the strong bond between the two.

The young Ghanaian bride radiated elegance and beauty in a stylish, strapless, structured, beaded ombre kente gown that celebrated her cultural heritage.

CEO of Mefscusines dances after receiving $40,000

CEO of Mefscuisines' striking look was completed with an exquisite afro ponytail hairstyle and glamorous makeup, embodying the essence of an African goddess on one of the most important days of her life.

Surrounding her during this special moment were women clad in traditional kente ensembles, exuding a regal presence reminiscent of queen mothers from the Ashanti Region.

The Instagram video is below:

Groom gifts bride $20,000 and an iPhone 17

Making the wedding even more memorable, the groom, Kelvin, surprised his bride with a delightful $20,000 gift just before the traditional wedding ceremony began.

Besides the cash, he also showered her with luxurious presents, including a brand-new iPhone 17 and a selection of designer shoes and handbags.

The melanin bride was left in tears of joy as she unwrapped the gifts in front of her pretty bridesmaids.

She wore a fashionable one-shoulder yellow glittering corset dress that accentuated her figure, paired with bold makeup that ensured all eyes were on her during the celebration.

The Instagram video is below:

Okyeame Kwame's wife attends Mefscuisines' wedding

Among the notable guests was Annica Nsiah-Apau, the wife of Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame.

She made a striking appearance in a colourful kente ensemble, embodying grace and cultural pride as she arrived to support her friend on this joyous occasion.

Her accessorisation with gold jewellery, including a necklace, bracelet, and anklets, further enhanced her ethereal look.

The Instagram video is below:

Bride's mom gifts her a car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian mother who surprised her daughter with a brand-new car at her lavish traditional wedding.

Although unable to attend the ceremony in person, the mother chose to renew her wedding vows via Zoom, resulting in an emotional response from those who witnessed it.

Many social media users took to TikTok to express their admiration for the mother’s thoughtful and kind gesture, showcasing the evolving nature of celebrations in today’s world.

Source: YEN.com.gh