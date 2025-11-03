Jackie Appiah Flaunts GH¢60,000 Lanvin Pencil Cat Bag at a Funeral
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has gone viral with her classy two-piece outfit at a private event
- The fashion goddess wore a black ensemble, which fashionistas can repeat to various funeral celebrations
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's breathtaking look and hairstyle on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has proven that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication with her latest look.
The screen diva was photographed in a chic black funeral outfit for her recent photoshoot.
Jackie Appiah slays in a black outfit
Jackie Appiah has introduced a new style inspiration for her fans who are planning to attend any funerals before the year ends.
The award-winning actress wore a black, three-quarter-sleeved corseted lace top paired with a matching black long skirt to complete her look.
The style influencer looked like a goddess with her black, blunt cut, shoulder-length bob hairstyle, which elevated her overall appearance.
Jackie mesmerised many with her flawless makeup, long eyelashes, and bold red lipstick, completing her elegant look.
The celebrity mother finished off her ensemble with a black designer bag, which matched perfectly with her outfit.
The Instagram photo of Jackie Appiah rocking a black two-piece outfit is below:
Ghanaians comment on Jackie Appiah's look
Sylvianduka stated:
"So beautiful as always! ❤️."
Kessehene stated:
"Jackie, my forever crush."
cos_stevens stated:
"Classy like always. My everyday crush you're charming with those smiles on your face. I will always want to see those smiles."
Lindh_say stated:
"Trop belle 😍 ❤️."
veronicaasamoahodei
"Beautiful Soul ❤️."
zakari290 stated:
"So looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish Casablanca shirt
Jackie Appiah made waves in the fashion world once again when she was spotted donning a striking Casablanca shirt at a recent event, reminiscent of her ensemble from November 2022.
The renowned actress shared her stylish look in a new Instagram post, showcasing her flair for fashion.
For a stylish dinner date with friends, Jackie paired her eye-catching Casablanca shirt with tailored pink pants, which beautifully accentuated her figure.
She completed her outfit with a vibrant pink Chanel bag, adding a pop of colour that effortlessly enhanced her ensemble.
The Instagram photo of Jackie Appiah modelling in a Casablanca shirt is below:
Jackie Appiah slays in a sleeveless dress
Jackie Appiah turned heads while modelling a breathtaking strapless gown that left onlookers in awe.
The classy gown, with its elegant silhouette, featured intricate detailing that highlighted her graceful figure.
She accessorised the dress with a chic matching belt adorned with playful tassels, adding a trendy flair to her overall look as she posed gracefully for the cameras.
The Instagram photo of Jackie Appiah rocking a classy white outfit is below:
Jackie Appiah named celebrity style crush
In a field where performers frequently attend high-profile events, these celebrity muses have consistently made significant outfit investments.
YEN.com.gh has put together a list of stylish female celebrities to look up to for distinctive fashion ideas.
Source: YEN.com.gh
