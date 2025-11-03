Oyerepa FM presenter Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly called Auntie Naa, has officially outdoored her baby to the world

The new celebrity and new wealthy husband held a lavish naming ceremony for their child together

Some social media users have congratulated relationship show talk host Auntie Naa after the video surfaced online

Oyerepa FM Presenter Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has wowed with her looks at her baby’s christening ceremony.

The popular media personality wore two custom-made gowns for the private family event on November 1, 2025.

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa models in stylish gowns for her baby's christening. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artisty.

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa slays after childbirth

Ghanaian radio presenter Auntie Naa exuded confidence as she stepped out in a short-sleeved glittering gown for her baby's naming ceremony.

The outspoken presenter looked a decade younger than her age as she flaunted her flawless makeup by Barima Makeup Artistry.

The new celebrity mother wore a side-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa looks gorgeous in heavy makeup for her trending photoshoot before giving birth to her new husband's first child. Photo credit: @oyerepafm.

To add a pop of colour to her look, she applied red lipstick, which made her glow as she smiled elegantly for the cameras.

She wore a stylish white lace gown adorned with clear glass rhinestones, which sparkled as she posed for the cameras.

Auntie Naa accessorised her look with white oyster-shaped earrings and modelled in elegant designer shoes to complete her look.

The Instagram video of Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa's look at her baby christening is below:

Ghanaians react to Auntie Naa's baby news

Some social media users have congratulated Auntie Naa and her husband after welcoming their first child together. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Georgina Boampong stated:

"So Auntie NAa is young like this and always having heavy make-up like that eiiiiiii."

PrettyBel stated:

"So it’s true she went to deliver…but how come l didn’t notice her pregnancy coz l never missed her programme. Congratulations. You deserve to be happy."

Security mermaid stated:

"Who else can see she looks like Maali ?😍."

waslinkingcollections stated:

"I always argue with my mum that this woman is pregnant, that’s why she isn’t coming anymore. Saa na )rek)wo. The most secretive person on earth is this woman. Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳."

I love my husband2323 stated:

"Congratulations Auntie Naa, I tap into your blessing 🙏."

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa and her new husband look adorable together during their baby's christening. Photo credit: @oyerepafm.

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa rocks glittering gown

Oyerepa FM presenter Auntie Naa gave her fans a double dose of unmatched beauty with her look for her baby's thanksgiving service.

She wore a long-sleeved beaded lace gown to give praise to God for making her a mother after marrying her husband, who resides abroad.

Auntie Naa inspired many young mothers as she flaunted her perfect silhouette after childbirth.

The Instagram video of Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa's look at her baby's Thanksgiving service is below:

Oyerepa FM Presenter Auntie Naa celebrates birthday

Oyerepa FM presenter Auntie Naa looked effortlessly chic in a pink, stylish corporate outfit for her birthday photoshoot on October 20, 2025.

The award-winning radio presenter wore an off-shoulder long-sleeved blazer and matching form-fitting trousers.

She modelled elegantly in pink floral high heels as she posed for the cameras inside the Oyerepa studio.

The Instagram video of Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa posing for her birthday photo is below:

Auntie Naa slays in classy gowns

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa, a presenter at Oyerepa FM, had been named among the top radio personalities with an incredible fashion sense.

The popular relationship talk show host looked ethereal in a breathtaking kente dress to celebrate her birthday.

The award-winning media personality wore two figure-hugging dresses for her birthday photoshoot.

