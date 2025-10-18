Ghanaian musician Medikal and his latest girlfriend, Eazzy, born Mildred Ashong, are the latest celebrity parents in town

The talented musicians have received congratulatory messages after the new addition to their family

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, who is Medikal's ex-wife, has released beautiful photos amid the pregnancy news

Ghanaian musician Eazzy, born Mildred Ashong, has reportedly given birth to a healthy baby boy on October 17, 2025.

This joyful announcement marked a new chapter for Eazzy and rapper Medikal, whose full name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, shortly after his separation from actress Fella Makafui in May 2024.

Eazzy flaunts her baby bump

Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Eazzy have emerged as the latest celebrity parents in the entertainment scene.

Eazzy captured the attention of many when she unveiled her beautiful official pregnancy photos on Instagram.

In a beautifully designed white lace dress that elegantly highlighted her growing baby bump, she posed alongside Medikal, who exuded happiness and pride in a chic designer black tee-shirt paired with tailored trousers.

The Instagram photos of Eazzy flaunting her baby bump are below:

Eazzy trends with her pregnancy dance video

The excitement surrounding Eazzy didn't stop there; she also warmed hearts and brightened timelines with a viral pregnancy dance video.

In this creative clip, she whimsically painted her baby bump to resemble a cute bear, complete with a black nose and a playful tongue sticking out.

The video featured moments of her dancing joyfully, while Medikal tenderly rubbed her baby bump, capturing a selfie that quickly became a hot topic among fans and followers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Counsellor Kay stated:

"Congratulations dear."

Qhuamhe Lastin GH stated:

"Medikal is setting records y'all aren't recognizing man dey another level."

Victoria Frimpong stated:

"We don't have anything to say again; we've said it all already. Watching in silence."

Vickttor Carbonni stated:

"He's really having fun with all of them. Just chopping and moving to the next target."

The Instagram photos of Eazzy dancing with her baby bump are below:

Eazzy and Medikal welcome a baby boy

As they welcomed their baby boy, Medikal shared a tender moment in the hospital, where he proudly posed with their newborn.

The baby's name, alongside his date of birth, was conspicuously displayed on the wall, adding a personal touch to the special occasion.

In a heartfelt gesture, Medikal gazed lovingly at his son, his expression a mix of wonder and pride during this touching photoshoot.

This new addition to their family signifies not only a fresh beginning for Eazzy and Medikal but also a significant moment in their journey as they navigate parenthood together.

The Instagram photos of Medikal holding his new baby boy are below:

