Nollywood actress Eve Esin announced that she is set to tie the knot with her lover on Saturday, October 18, 2025

The actress' wedding comes five years after she broke off her engagement with Chijoke Nneji after a husband-snatching allegation

Majid Michel, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, and many other movie stars have trooped to her comment section to congratulate her

All roads will lead to Akwa Ibom on Saturday, October 18, 2025, as the Nigerian entertainment industry gathers to celebrate one of its own, Nollywood actress Eve Esin, who is set to marry her partner.

She announced her upcoming nuptials on social media on Thursday, October 16, 2025, sparking widespread celebration online.

Nollywood actress Eve Esin is getting married on October 18, 2025. Photo source: @eveesin

Source: Instagram

Eve Esin announces marriage with a pre-wedding photo

The actress shared a photo of herself and a man whose back faced the camera. Holding the man, Eve Esin showed off a ring on her finger.

In her caption, she prayed that the Lord should take control of everything. She said:

"Mercy!!! Take control Lord! #lovefoundme25."

See Eve Esin's pre-wedding photo below:

Before sharing the pre-wedding photo, the Nollywood star had hinted at by sharing SE initials, an indication that her groom's name starts with the letter 'S' and her wedding hashtag as 'Lovefoundme2025'

"I declare the week open in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, Amen. I submit all to you, dear God. Take control," she wrote in an emotional caption.

See the post below:

Interestingly, Eve Esin's wedding day will fall just 24 hours after she celebrates her 44th birthday.

Eve Esin marries after years of waiting

The wedding of Eve Esin comes five years after she got entangled in a marriage controversy with Nollywood producer Chijoke Nneji.

As reported at the time, Esin and Nneji got engaged in January 2020. However, things did not turn out well for her, as she took down all the engagement posts after it was rumoured that she had been involved with another woman's husband.

Eve Esin, the celebrated Nollywood actress, features as the lead star in the movie Ifenkili. Photo source: @eveesin

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars jubilate over Eve Esin's wedding

Not long after Eve Esin's announcement, many of her followers took to the comment section to celebrate with her and congratulate her. Among the commenters were many Nollywood colleagues of the actress.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the celebrity reactions below:

majidmichelmm said:

"❤️❤️ #CONGRATULATiONS."



ritadominic said:

"Congrats dearie ❤️."

akuapem_poloo said:

"Oh wow, congratulations sweet sis."

Moyo Lawal:

"Congratulations, Ima. God bless your union"

Jasmine Okafor:

"Congratulations, sis! We're outside this weekend."

ebelleokaro said:

"Congratulations to one of the most down-to-earth ladies in Nollywood.❤️❤️❤️."

Anita Joseph:

"Lord, we thank you. Congratulations baby."

Chizzy Alichi:

"Oh my baby girl. This love is forever."

iniedo said:



"Congratulations sis."

Onyinye Okafor:

"Yes ooo. It's already a success koko'm."

Ofori Sarpong's nephew marries in lavish wedding

In other wedding news on YEN.com.gh, business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi, recently tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding in Accra.

The co-founder of Mazzuma, a mobile money service, married his sweetheart Baaba, the daughter of former Deputy Minister of Energy William Owuraku Aidoo.

Videos that emerged online showed Despite, a , Fadda Dickson, Kofi Boakye, and others in attendance.

